Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2022, Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants: Naveen Kumar shines as Delhi beat Gujarat by 20 points

Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. started their season with a bang courtesy of a convincing win in their season opener. Their talisman Naveen Kumar was once again in the heart of the action as he bagged the first Super 10 of the season after accumulating 13 raid points in the game. Ashu Malik supported Naveen well in attack by amassing six raid points in the game, while the likes of Manjeet and Ashish Narwal will be expected to contribute more in attack in the upcoming contest. As far as the defence is concerned, they have a variety of options who demonstrated their skill in the team’s season opener. Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull were performing in commendable fashion against U Mumba and will hope for a similar display against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, were involved in a draw in their first match of Season 9 and they will be eager to register their first win of the campaign on Monday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will by no means be easy but the Giants will know that they are capable of getting a win if both attack and defence can fire. Their last match saw raider Rakesh setting the mat on fire with his clinical raiding, which earned him 13 points. However, he will be hoping for more support in attack from the likes of captain Chandran Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya after they managed just five and four raid points respectively in their last match. That said, their chances of winning the match also depends heavily on how their defenders perform after Sourav Gulia and Rinku Narwal struggled to have much of an impact in their team’s previous game.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants have competed in 10 matches so far with the former winning thrice and the latter winning five times. Two matches between these teams have ended in ties.