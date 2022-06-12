12 June 2022, 21:42 PM That's it from us for tonight. Thanks for joining in. You can switch to our IND vs SA 2nd T20 LIVE by clicking here. Goodbye from this end.

12 June 2022, 21:38 PM What. A. Game. Full Time BEL 3-2 IND What a game we've had from these 2 teams for the second game in a row! Terrific hockey from 2 top sides who are hunting Netherlands for the top spot on the table! India with the shoot-out win yesterday. Belgium with the win today. Truly hockey at its best! — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 12, 2022

12 June 2022, 21:29 PM Belgium beat India 3-2, in what was a very close encounter! Hendrickx scored in a Penalty Stroke but India soon made it 3-2 thanks to Mandeep Singh's superb play. But that ws not enough as only 30 seconds were left to score the equaliser. Vivek Prasad had a chance but miscued the shot. Final whistle and India fall short by 2 goals.

12 June 2022, 21:24 PM What a save from Belgium goalie! Harmanpreet took the PC chance and he went to the top left corner, but goalkeeper Vanasch up to the task with brilliant reflexes to get a glove to it! Great save from one of the best in the business! India 1-2 Belgium

12 June 2022, 21:16 PM GOAL! Belgium convert PC A ripper from Hendrickx! Right between the legs of Sreejesh. Nothing he can do to stop that. Belgium have the lead! India 1-2 Belgium

12 June 2022, 21:03 PM End of Q3 India 1-1 Belgium Even stevens after the end of third quarter and just 15 minutes more left. Good half for Belgium. They got the all-important equaliser. Both the teams showed the attacking intent. 15 minutes to settle this. Who will score the the winner in regular time? Or will we head to a shoot-out again? Last quarter coming up! Don't go anyway!

12 June 2022, 20:56 PM GOAL! Belgium are level! Right at the start of the second half. The attack starts from the center, but Shamsher throws in a tackle that takes the ball to the left where Kerpel is free to smash it into the goal! India 1-1 Belgium

12 June 2022, 20:45 PM India 1-0 Belgium It's another cracker of a game, despite the lack of goals. The one goal that did come was hockey at its absolute best from India, with 5 one touch passes setting up a tap in into an empty goal for Abhishek. A delightful set up for the upcoming second half.

12 June 2022, 20:33 PM GOALLL! India score! What a GOAL! It's the 5 quick one touch passes that give Abhishek an open goal to tap the ball into. Gurjant, Lalit and Sukhjeet heavily involved in the build up there.

12 June 2022, 20:26 PM India 0-0 Belgium Belgium start the quarter positively. Charlier sets up the attack for them and a flashing cross causes confusion in the Indian circle. But Varun manages to clear.

12 June 2022, 20:21 PM India 0-0 Belgium! India enjoyed more possesion in this quarter even if Belgium started off aggressively. Many scoring options but poor finishes from India.

12 June 2022, 20:17 PM India 0 - 0 BEL Belgium again enter the Indian circle and Jarmanpreet error hands Belgium a PC which they fail to convert, a poor drag flick, Varun steers the ball away to Lalit, who makes a mess of a free hit.

12 June 2022, 20:15 PM India 0-0 Belgium India on back foot at the start. Belgium with a good ball into the circle with two quick passes. But Harmanpreet calmly gets a tackle in before Boone could get his shot away. Belgium on the attack from the word go.

12 June 2022, 20:05 PM Lineups! Here's how the two teams lineup for the contest today. #BELvIND@hockeybe @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/FI2Mm9Hp6i — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 12, 2022

12 June 2022, 19:27 PM India goalkeeper PR Shreejesh was the star of the day for the Indian hockey team as they claim a thrilling shootout win against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here in Antwerp on Saturday. It was a penalty stroke save by Sreejesh off an attempt by Nicolas de Kerpel during the shootout that ensured India were victorious while Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh converted for India. Read 1st leg match report here.