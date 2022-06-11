हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Belgium FIH Hockey Pro League Live Score and Updates: Belgium 2 - 1 India

Follow live coverage of FIH hockey pro league contest between India and Belgium on our live blog here. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 21:12
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Indian men's hockey team will return to FIH Hockey Pro League action when they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in a crucial two-legged contest on Saturday and Sunday at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg. After starting their home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain, the Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.

The last time both teams faced each other was during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Semi-Final where India lost 2-5 and Belgium went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.

11 June 2022, 20:56 PM

India fail to convert PC

Loic Van Doren made some excellent saves to deny India the lead. India fail to convert yet another PC. Indian player shot on goal twice but could not take lead in the game

11 June 2022, 20:43 PM

India 1-1 Belgium at HT

Half of the match is over and there is barely anything that separates the two sides. Both looking to attack and both of their goalkeepers having a field day. What saves really!

30 more minutes to go after this short break. Do not go anyway. 

11 June 2022, 20:39 PM

Phew, what a piece of hockey!

Cosyns takes the ball into the circle and on his own tricks three Indian defenders to earn a PC for his side but Sreejesh at it, great run from Amit Rohidas and the PC is not converted. Quickly India counter attack and earn a PC but the shot is misfired. What amazing hockey is on display, both sides not giving an inch to each other. 

India 1-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 20:35 PM

GOALL!

Belgium equalise. They find the leveller right away! Its Kerpel with great work down the left baseline to find Charlier in front of the goal. He just has to guide it in & he does!

India 1-1 Belgium

11 June 2022, 20:31 PM

GOALLLL!

India go 1-0 up. 

They have the goal they wanted. Lalit with the trickery to find Abhishek. His shot is saved, but falls to Shamsher who puts it in the back of the net!

India 1-0 Belgium

 

11 June 2022, 20:27 PM

India 0-0 Belgium

That's the end of Q1 and despite some fierce hockey by both sides, no goals scored. Top work from both defences so far. 

11 June 2022, 20:23 PM

India 0-0 Belgium

Sreejest at it again. Another brilliant save by the Indian goalkeeper and this time it was a strong dragflick by the Alexander Hendrickx, the man who finished India's hope for a final berth at the Tokyo Olympics

11 June 2022, 20:22 PM

India 0-0 BEL

Well, that was a golden chance for Belgium as they got a PC but they fail to convert it thanks to a legend called PR Sreejesh. Uses his right foot to avoid the goal. 

11 June 2022, 20:17 PM

Big miss from India

Great counter-attack from Indian midfield. They were into the circle with Belgium defenders all over the place but Akashdeep, right in front of the net, miscued and ruined a golden chance to open India's account. 

India 0-0 BEL

11 June 2022, 20:09 PM

IND 0-0 BEL

Two back to back PCs for India thanks to Shamsher Singh. But well cleared by the Beglium goalkeeper despite a strong effort from Indians. Indians however are on the attack and what we are witnessing is fast hockey. 

11 June 2022, 19:25 PM

Alright the national anthems are done and we are on. 

Belgium have upper hand vs India, winning 13 games while India have 7 encounters, 4 have ended in draw. 

11 June 2022, 19:25 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of hockey pro league contest between India and Belgium on our live blog here. 

Stay tuned for latest score and updates.

Must Watch

PT7M54S

Ranchi Hinsa Vivad: Police opened fire on those who committed violence