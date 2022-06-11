Indian men's hockey team will return to FIH Hockey Pro League action when they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in a crucial two-legged contest on Saturday and Sunday at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg. After starting their home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain, the Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.

The last time both teams faced each other was during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Semi-Final where India lost 2-5 and Belgium went on to win the Olympic Gold medal.