India vs England Women Hockey World Cup Highlights: India, England playout 1-1 draw
At the previous edition of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women's Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match.
Trending Photos
The Indian Women's Hockey Team and England have shared an exciting rivalry with encounters between the two teams going down to the wire on most occasions. Though at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it was Great Britain that India lost a Bronze medal to by a narrow 4-3 margin, many players from that GB squad will take on India as they represent England on Sunday, in their first pool B match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022.
At the previous edition of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women's Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match. These two teams have gone neck-to-neck in the 2006 World Cup where they drew 1-1 as well as the 2002 Champions Challenge 3-3 and had lost 1-0 in the 1998 Women's World Cup group match.
Q4: 60' ENG 1-1 IND
Final score it's 1-1 @EnglandHockey vs @TheHockeyIndia
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates. #HWC2022 #INDvENG
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
Q4: 45' ENG 1-1 IND
Here we go! The final quarter of @EnglandHockey vs @TheHockeyIndia in Pool B play!
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates.#HWC2022 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6wnfkRAIZj
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
Q3: 31' ENG 1-1 IND
Third quarter is underway here in Amstelveen, Netherlands! It's all tied up here between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates.#HWC2022 #INDvENG
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
Halftime PC count
India - 6
ENG - 0
Q2: 28' ENG 1-1 IND
GOAL! @TheHockeyIndia on the penalty corner variation as Monika's blast is saved well by @MaddieHinch but Katariya Vandana makes the rebound flick ripple the net!
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates.#HWC2022 #INDvENG
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
India nets equaliser
Vandana Katariya scores the equaliser as India coverts the penalty corner with two and half minutes to go in the second quarter
Q1: 15' ENG 1-0 IND
End of the first quarter and @EnglandHockey lead 1-0 over @TheHockeyIndia on a goal in the 9th minute from Isabelle Petter. Still a pretty level match up and lots of time to go!
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates.#HWC2022 #INDvENG
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
England score the opening goal
Isabelle Petter scores the first goal of the match to hand England an early lead. Petter scooped it over goalkeeper Savita after a superb pass from right flank.
Q1: 3' ENG 0-0 IND
GK Savita of @TheHockeyIndia makes the first save on a speedy attack from @EnglandHockey
Download the https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl App for all the updates.#HWC2022 #INDvENG
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 3, 2022
Here we go then! Team India with the pushback. India women are attacking from left to right.
India Women vs England Women Head to Head stats:
Total Matches Played - 36 Won by India - 5 Won by England - 21 Draw - 10
Playing XI
India's Starting XI – Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
India are ready for tough England challenge!
"Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional at the goalpost. And they also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley who will bring their 'A' game against us," Savita had said on eve of the match.
Hello and welcome to LIVE score and updates from India's first match in women's Hockey World Cup. They take on a tough opponent in England today and will be aiming for a good start.
Stay tuned for more updates here.
More Stories