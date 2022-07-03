NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS ENGLAND WOMEN HOCKEY WORLD CUP MATCH

India vs England Women Hockey World Cup Highlights: India, England playout 1-1 draw

LIVE Blog

The Indian Women's Hockey Team and England have shared an exciting rivalry with encounters between the two teams going down to the wire on most occasions. Though at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it was Great Britain that India lost a Bronze medal to by a narrow 4-3 margin, many players from that GB squad will take on India as they represent England on Sunday, in their first pool B match at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022.
 
At the previous edition of the World Cup held in London in 2018, India matched the performance of England with a 1-1 draw in the round robin league match. Earlier that year, the Indian Women's Team had beaten England 2-1 in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia but had lost to them in the Bronze medal match. These two teams have gone neck-to-neck in the 2006 World Cup where they drew 1-1 as well as the 2002 Champions Challenge 3-3 and had lost 1-0 in the 1998 Women's World Cup group match.  
 

03 July 2022
21:18 PM
21:05 PM
21:02 PM
20:49 PM

Halftime PC count

India - 6

ENG - 0

20:48 PM
20:31 PM

India nets equaliser

Vandana Katariya scores the equaliser as India coverts the penalty corner with two and half minutes to go in the second quarter

20:26 PM
20:21 PM

England score the opening goal

Isabelle Petter scores the first goal of the match to hand England an early lead. Petter scooped it over goalkeeper Savita after a superb pass from right flank.

20:15 PM
20:15 PM

Here we go then! Team India with the pushback. India women are attacking from left to right. 

 

20:02 PM

India Women vs England Women Head to Head stats:

Total Matches Played - 36 Won by India - 5 Won by England - 21 Draw - 10
 

20:00 PM

Playing XI 

India's Starting XI – Savita (C, GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya

18:53 PM

India are ready for tough England challenge!

"Some of our players want to challenge their goalkeeper Maddie Hinge, who has been quite exceptional at the goalpost. And they also have some very experienced players like Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, their Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Lily Owsley who will bring their 'A' game against us," Savita had said on eve of the match. 
 

18:53 PM

Hello and welcome to LIVE score and updates from India's first match in women's Hockey World Cup. They take on a tough opponent in England today and will be aiming for a good start. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.  

