1 June 2022, 16:14 PM
That's that from us as well!
India started off the tournament shakily with a big loss vs Japan but since then they have beaten them twice, also pulling off that 16-0 win vs Indonesia to qualify for Super 4s. Had not been the goal difference, they would be in the final but it was not to be and India will have to go back with a bronze.
Good result knowing this is a young Indian side with many senior players missing. Sardar Singh will be a proud of this unit.
Keep tuned it to Zee News English for all latest updates from around the world in sports.
1 June 2022, 16:10 PM
What a win for Indians! A young side which took up Asian giants and finished third, many lessons to learn from the campaign.
Unfancied India wins Asia Cup bronze, defeating Japan 1-0. Congrats. Depth of Indian talent is the take away
— stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) June 1, 2022
A magnificent game of Hockey concludes with the #MenInBlue defeating Japan and winning the _ in the Hero Asia Cup 2022. _#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia #HeroAsiaCup #MatchDay #INDvsJPN @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/0pPs7s8gWy
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2022
1 June 2022, 16:04 PM
India win!
The last five minutes were thrilling as India went down to 10 man twice, first with Rajbhar getting green card and then Manjeet getting a Yellow. But they held on to the 1-0 lead till the end, brilliant hockey on display by both teams and just a goal making the whole difference.
India take the bronze medal home, win 1-0.
1 June 2022, 16:03 PM
India 1: 0 Japan!
India will be down to 10 man. Manjeet gets a yellow and out for 5 minutes means the rest of the match.
1 June 2022, 16:01 PM
India 1: 0 Japan!
Rajbhar back on the field with under 2 minutes left in the match!
1 June 2022, 15:58 PM
India 1: 0 Japan
India down to 10 man as Pawan Rajbhar gets a green card and a 2-minute suspenson, with just over 4 minutes left.
1 June 2022, 15:50 PM
India 1: 0 Japan
India looking to up the ante as Japan under pressure to score the equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.
Uttam almost got a goal but held on to the ball for far too long and ended up making a mess of it in the end.
1 June 2022, 15:44 PM
India 1: 0 Japan
PC for Japan as they counter-attack! Three back to back PCs and they fail to convert. Manjeet is down as he was hit by the ball as he rushed to defend.
1 June 2022, 15:43 PM
India still hold lead - end of Q3
Fifteen minutes to go for India and if they are still ahead by even one goal, they will wear the bronze medals around the necks. India have had more possession so far while circle penetrations have been the same.
1 June 2022, 15:16 PM
India 1: 0 Japan
Japan pressing high as India happy to let them dominate and have the ball possession. Japan very close to scoring the equaliser, India need to up the game.
1 June 2022, 15:09 PM
India 1-0 Japan: HT
India still dominate the play but just in terms of scoreline and second quarter belonged to Japan, they made many inroads, several circle penetrations but could not finish even once. India were under the pump. Half time will give them time to reflect on their game and come back better.
1 June 2022, 14:58 PM
India 1: 0 Japan
With little over 6 minutes to go, Japan have been on the attack in the second quarter, with 8 circle penetrations. Manjeet was gone for 2 minutes due to green card.
1 June 2022, 14:54 PM
India 1:0 Japan - end of Q1!
The quarter 1 belonged to India who could have got more goals than what they got. Brilliant hockey but a few missed chances. Japan needs to regroup and come backs stronger with a different gameplan.
1 June 2022, 14:47 PM
India 1:0 Japan
India got two back to back PCs but Japan dealt with the safely and India still only 1-0 ahead in the scoreline, could have been 3-0 easily. India on the attack with several circle penetrations in the first nine minutes of the match!
1 June 2022, 14:46 PM
GOAL!
First goal for India early on, Uttam with a brilliant stick work on the right and took it close to goal and then passed to Raj Kumar who beautifully hit it into the nets to take India 1-0 up.
India 1: 0 Japan
1 June 2022, 14:39 PM
Japan on the attack!
The Japanese are making early inroads right from the start and there as a chance right in front of the goal post but they failed to make an impact!
India 0-0 Japan
1 June 2022, 14:36 PM
Two teams begin the bronze-medal match after singing their respective national anthems!
1 June 2022, 14:33 PM
Here's a quick look at the teams' tournament performance. Credit: Hotstar!
1 June 2022, 14:30 PM
This is the third time two sides are meeting each other in Asia Cup 2022
In first league game, Japan beat India 5-2
But in the second won 2-1.
Let's see who comes on the top in the bronze-medal match!
1 June 2022, 14:18 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs Japan Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match.