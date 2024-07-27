LIVE Score | IND Vs NZ Hockey Match Paris 2024 Olympics: India Face Tough Challenge

IND VS NZ Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics: The Paris Olympics 2024 is under it's way and we have India's Men Hockey team ready to lock horns with New Zealand on Saturday (July 27). The last time these two sides met was in a World Cup fixture where India took a 2-0 lead early at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, but the visitors bounced back to make 3-3 later. After regulation time, the match went into shoot-out which the hosts lost breaking many Indian fans' hearts.

Now the focus shifts on Yves-du-Manoir in Colombes near Paris where New Zealand will look to keep their winning run on against India. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his side have a tough test on the opening day of their Hockey campaign at the Olympics.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs New Zealand Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Match Here.