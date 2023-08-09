LIVE Updates | India Vs Pakistan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match Live Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details
LIVE Updates | India Vs Pakistan, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey LIVE Scorecard: Harmanpreet Singh-led India will look to continue winning momentum
Trending Photos
India take on Pakistan in their fifth and last match of the first round. The Harmanpreet Singh-led squad are at the top of the standings after 4 games, having won 3 contests while one match ended in a draw. India are in good form at the moment. They beat Malayia and then South Korea convincingly and are start as favourites against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan have won just one match out of 4 they have played so far, one two ending in a draw while they lost one. They will be hoping to win today to ensure their qualification into the next round. The top four teams play the semi-finals.
However, Indian team has played the best hockey in the tournament so far and will be a tough challenge for lower-ranked Pakistan, who are playing their first interantional tournament of 2023.
Follow LIVE Updates From India Vs Pakistan Hockey Match Here
IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India. The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Asian Champions Trophy IND vs PAK LIVE: Clash of the Titans
Big day in hockey today as arch-rivals India and Pakistan take each other on in their last match of the first round. A lot at stake for Pakistan as a loss today can result in them losing a chance to get into the semis. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.