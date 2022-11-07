LIVE U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Score and Updates: U Mumba bounce back after Arjun Deshwal's Super 10

U Mumba have played well as a unit and with six wins and four losses, they are in the top half of the points table. Guman Singh has been the go-to man in the raiding department for U Mumba as he has scored 61 raid points this season. Guman has been supported by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 47 and 39 raid points. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also chipped in with 18 raid points. In defence, captain Surinder Singh has led by example with 30 tackle points. He has been complemented by Rinku and Mohit who have scored 25 and 22 points respectively.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, head into this game after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have an identical record when compared to U Mumba with six wins and four losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has taken on the lead raider responsibility for the Panthers and has scored 107 raid points. His teammates Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have managed 32 and 29 raid points respectively. Defensively, skipper Sunil Kumar has led his troops well and has been their best tackler with 34 tackle points. He has been assisted well by Ankush, who has scored 33 tackle points and Sahul Kumar, who has scored 14 tackle points. \

Expect sparks to fly when these two players lead their teams onto the mat _



Who will have a bigger impact during tonight's #FantasticPanga?_#vivoProKabaddi #MUMvJPP pic.twitter.com/sgnxKWFbiN — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 7, 2022

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 19 matches. Out of which, U Mumba have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 7 times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.