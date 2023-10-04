trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670578
Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra Set To Take Centrestage In Javelin Event

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for second gold in this event, five years after his first while India men's hockey team will face Korea for a right to enter the final.

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will vie for gold when the javelin final takes places at the Asian Games 2023 Day 11 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Neeraj will face stiff competition from Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem, who finished second in the World Championships final this year and won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to win his second gold medal at the Asian Games having already been on the top of the podium in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian superstar will be in action on Wednesday evening competing for another track and field gold medal.

Apart from that India men’s hockey team will look to book their place in the final of the Asian Games 2023 when they take on four-time Asian Champions Korea in the last four clash.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 11 of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou HERE.

LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 3, Kabaddi: India face Thailand in second match

After a rousing win over Bangladesh in their first match, 'gold medal favourite' India men's kabaddi team are taking on Thailand in their second match. India have got their first ‘all out’ against Thailand in less than seven minutes of the first half and lead by 13-2.

06:08 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

