Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 11: Neeraj Chopra Set To Take Centrestage In Javelin Event
Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for second gold in this event, five years after his first while India men's hockey team will face Korea for a right to enter the final.
Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will vie for gold when the javelin final takes places at the Asian Games 2023 Day 11 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Neeraj will face stiff competition from Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem, who finished second in the World Championships final this year and won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to win his second gold medal at the Asian Games having already been on the top of the podium in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Indian superstar will be in action on Wednesday evening competing for another track and field gold medal.
Apart from that India men’s hockey team will look to book their place in the final of the Asian Games 2023 when they take on four-time Asian Champions Korea in the last four clash.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 11 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.