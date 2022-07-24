Indian ace Neeraj Chopra reached the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 javelin throw competition after producing an impressive throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topping Group A of the qualification round, here. Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, Neeraj, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded an 88.39m throw in his first attempt to breach the qualifying mark and didn't take his second and third attempts on Thursday. Notably, the qualifying cut for the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw competition was set at 83.50m for the 12 best performers. Neeraj, who set a national record of 89.94 metres en route to a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with an 88.39-metre throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career.

As Neeraj Chopra aims to make history in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US, on Sunday, the 24-year-old will also be looking to corner glory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which will commence less than a week after the global event. The final will be played on July 24 at 7:05 IST. Neeraj will kick start the final while Rohit Yadav will go third. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be fourth.

A gold medal at the World Championships will be historic for the country, much like the champion thrower's top-podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Chopra will also be more than keen to corner glory in Birmingham, given that the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast virtually confirmed his status as the future of India in track and field.