Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Final Live: Neeraj aims for historic gold medal
Follow Live updates of Neeraj Chopra in the World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Final as the star Indian javelin thrower aims to create history.
Indian ace Neeraj Chopra reached the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 javelin throw competition after producing an impressive throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topping Group A of the qualification round, here. Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, Neeraj, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded an 88.39m throw in his first attempt to breach the qualifying mark and didn't take his second and third attempts on Thursday. Notably, the qualifying cut for the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw competition was set at 83.50m for the 12 best performers. Neeraj, who set a national record of 89.94 metres en route to a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with an 88.39-metre throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career.
As Neeraj Chopra aims to make history in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US, on Sunday, the 24-year-old will also be looking to corner glory at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which will commence less than a week after the global event. The final will be played on July 24 at 7:05 IST. Neeraj will kick start the final while Rohit Yadav will go third. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will be fourth.
A gold medal at the World Championships will be historic for the country, much like the champion thrower's top-podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Chopra will also be more than keen to corner glory in Birmingham, given that the 2018 edition of the Games in Gold Coast virtually confirmed his status as the future of India in track and field.
Biggest threat for Neeraj Chopra
Grenada's Anderson Peters, who is the defending champion, is a real threat to Chopra's gold medal hopes. Peters is capable of producing a big throw even in the final round.
Neeraj Chopra eyes history
Neeraj will be the first man from Asia to win a medal at the World C'ship if he finishes on the podium. If he wins the yellow metal, the Indian will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93. The legendary Anju Bobby George is so far the only Indian to have won a World Championships medal in athletics with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition.
Eldhose Paul in sixth position
Paul stays sixth on the leaderboard after his 16.79m attempt.
Schedule for today
Here's the correct schedule for tomorrow's events of #TeamIndia athletes at the #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/4FjSHC556K
— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 23, 2022
Men's triple jump final
Eldhose Paul starts with a modest jump of 16.37. Meanwhile, Pedro Pichardo has a world-leading jump only five minutes into the contest - a magnificent 17.95m (+0.3) leap. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango gets a seasonal best 17.55m.
Men's triple jump final underway
Eldhose Paul will aim to create history and make India proud by winning a medal in the triple jump. On July 22, Paul entered the men’s triple jump final, grabbing the 12th and last spot (he was sixth in Group ‘A’) from the qualification round with his 16.68m effort
Javelin final to start at 7:05 am IST
Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 7:05 am IST as he will kick start the final while Rohit Yadav will go third.
