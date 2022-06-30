Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event Stockholm Diamond League 2022 Highlights: Neeraj breaks national record with 89.94m throw
Check LIVE updates from Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Stockholm Diamond League on our LIVE blog here
Buoyed by a strong start to the season, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is primed to clinch his maiden Diamond League medal in his first appearance in four years in the prestigious one-day meet on Thursday. The 24-year-old Chopra was second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku with a big national record throw of 89.30m before winning his event at Kuortane Games with a creditable 86.60m effort under treacherous conditions.
Both the events in Finland had strong fields, though the Turku line-up had more stars than at Kuortane, where Chopra slipped after an awkward release of his spear in his third attempt under slippery conditions due to rains. Luckily, he was up on his feet immediately and won the event without any injury.
Neeraj's throw (all clean): 89.94 (NR), 84.37, 87.46, 84.77, 86.77, 86.84!
Neeraj finishes with a 86.84m throw!
Weber manages 80m. 87.36m for Peters. A good start to the Diamond League season as Neeraj finishes on second spot and gets the crucial 7 points at Stockholm Diamond League. He is also the first ever Indian to finish top two at the Diamond League meet.
Neeraj Chopra with a 86.77m in 5th attempt!
Webber in top 3 now with a 89.08m throw!
Germany's Julian Weber with a 89.08m to move to third place and (potentially) get a shot at another attempt in Round 6.
So it's going to be Peters, Neeraj and Weber going into the final round at #StockholmDL
— Aman Shah (@aman812) June 30, 2022
Neeraj at 2nd after 4 throws!
Neeraj Chopra’s attempts so far: 89.94 (NR), 84.37, 87.46, 84.77
Neeraj with a 84.77 in the 4th attempt.
Alright, Neeraj is still in top 3 so he is not pushing himself. The Top Three is the goal for now, he is on 2nd at the moment.
Here's the NR throw from Neeraj Chopra!
Here you go. The live streaming has not started on Voot and Youtube. pic.twitter.com/LRxNZFNYmD
— Indian Javelin (@IndianJavelin) June 30, 2022
Neeraj Chopra with two more good throws!
Follows up 89.94 with 84.37, 87.46m throws in next 2 attempts.
Anderson Peters breaches 90m mark. 90.31m throw from him!
Neeraj Chopra, what a start!
Wow!
8_9_.9_4_ - a PB, MR and an __ record!
Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at #StockholmDL...
_ @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/lfF4QiNePm
— Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022
Neeraj Chopra, you beauty!
89.94!
Is a NEW NATIONAL RECORD and MEETING RECORD IN JUST HIS FIRST THROW
Neeraj breaks personal best again!
Neeraj Chopra starts the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of 89.94m to set the mark early. His personal best, meet record and new national record.
No medal at stake tonight!
Diamond League meets don't have medals or podiums. You compete for points (basis your position) and for the chance to compete for the Diamond League trophy at the annual final at Zurich.
Neeraj Chopra's last 3 best throws!
August 7, 2021 - Tokyo Olympics - 87.58m Gold medal
June 14, 2022 - Paavo Nurmi Games - 89.30m (NR) and a silver medal
June 18, 2022 - Kuortane Games - 86.69m Gold medal
Neeraj's Past results at the Diamond League
2017
Paris - 5th (84.67)
Monaco - 7th (78.92)
Zurich - 7th (83.80)
2018
Doha - 4th (87.43)
Eugene - 6th (80.81)
Rabat - 5th (83.32)
Zurich - 4th (85.73)
This will be Chopra's first competition in a Diamond League meet after his fourth-place finish in Zurich in August 2018 with an effort of 85.73m. He has taken part in seven Diamond League meets -- three in 2017 and four in 2018 -- but is yet to win a medal. He had two fourth-place finishes, the other one being in Doha in May 2018, where he had thrown 87.43m.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League.
