Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bulls beat Paltan

After a fine start to season 9 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi, Puneri Paltan will eye to beat the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday (October 9). Follow the LIVE action with zeenewsenglish of the BB vs PP Kabaddi clash.
Bengaluru Bulls squad: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar., Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal.
आजच्या #Paltangiri साठी आमचा squad तय्यार आहे! जाऊ नका कुठे.
.
.#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #BhaariKabaddi #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvBLR #ForceBehindThePaltan @ForceMotorsFML pic.twitter.com/n1IZPpFJ10 — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 9, 2022
PUNERI PALTAN squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB win
Bengaluru Bull beat Puneri Paltan in match no. 9 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. BB's Vikash is the hero for them in the end. Bulls kept the lead all the game but Paltan did fight back.
Final score - BB 41 - 39 PP
SUPER 10 for Vikash#BengaluruBulls | #FullChargeMaadi | #vivoProKabaddi | #PUNvBLR pic.twitter.com/11PfrHDN8i
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 9, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - PP bounce back
Puneri Paltan are right back into the contest as Bengaluru Bulls lose their momentum.
PP 36 - 36 BB
Namma Bahubali Bharat
What a game he's having#BengaluruBulls #FullChargeMaadi #vivoProKabaddi #PUNvBLR pic.twitter.com/m7aqp8fTok
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 9, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - PP coming back
Bengaluru Bulls are trying their best to keep the lead but Puneri Paltan are jumping their way into the contest.
PP 29 - 33 BB
Nenapirali https://t.co/ejN5SHCfQm
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 9, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB leading at half-time
Bengaluru Bulls with a 14 point lead against the Puneri Paltan. Both teams giving their all to get the victory. BB currently in a better position.
PP 14 - 28 BB
SUPER RAID + ALL OUT
BHARAT YOU BEAUTY #BengaluruBulls | #FullChargeMaadi | #vivoProKabaddi | #PUNvBLR pic.twitter.com/9K0FL91LFr
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 9, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB leading!
Bengaluru Bulls are leading inside the first-half with an all-out.
BB 14 - 11 PP
ALL OUT!
BACK TO BACK MAGIC FROM VIKASH #BengaluruBulls #FullChargeMaadi #vivoProKabaddi #PUNvBLR pic.twitter.com/Kyn7vbY3Ti
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) October 9, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9 matchup.
minutes to go!#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #BhaariKabaddi #vivoProKabaddi #Paltangiri #PUNvBLR
— Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 9, 2022
