Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Bulls beat Paltan

After a fine start to season 9 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi, Puneri Paltan will eye to beat the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday (October 9). Follow the LIVE action with zeenewsenglish of the BB vs PP Kabaddi clash.

Bengaluru Bulls squad: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar., Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal.

PUNERI PALTAN squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

09 October 2022
22:41 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB win

Bengaluru Bull beat Puneri Paltan in match no. 9 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. BB's Vikash is the hero for them in the end. Bulls kept the lead all the game but Paltan did fight back.

Final score - BB 41 - 39 PP

22:38 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - PP bounce back

Puneri Paltan are right back into the contest as Bengaluru Bulls lose their momentum.

PP 36 - 36 BB

22:18 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - PP coming back

Bengaluru Bulls are trying their best to keep the lead but Puneri Paltan are jumping their way into the contest.

PP 29 - 33 BB

22:10 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB leading at half-time

Bengaluru Bulls with a 14 point lead against the Puneri Paltan. Both teams giving their all to get the victory. BB currently in a better position.

PP 14 - 28 BB

21:48 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - BB leading!

Bengaluru Bulls are leading inside the first-half with an all-out.

BB 14 - 11 PP

21:42 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9 matchup.

