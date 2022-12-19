LIVE Updates | FIFA World Cup 2022 Buzz, Trending Opinions & Reactions: Brazil legend Pele reacts to Lionel Messi winning WC

One of the biggest sports stories of the biggest footballer to have ever touched a football was completed on Sunday, with Lionel Messi winning his first-ever FIFA World Cup, the only trophy he wanted desperately. Messi scored three goals in the final including the one in the penalty shootout to beat France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. With this win Argentina won their third WC title. Sports in India stood up as one to celebrate the South American magician and the thrilling final in which Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but lost.

Messi's penalty kick gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Mbappe scored twice for France in the second half to tie the score at 2-2 at the end of regulation. Prior to Mbappe's third goal of the evening, which tied the score at 3-3 and sent the game into a tie-break, Messi appeared to have given Argentina the win in extra time. Argentina eventually won the penalty shootout 4-2 to claim its third World Cup championship (1978, 1986, 2022).

Mbappe won the Golden Boot after his hat trick in the championship match gave him eight goals, one more than Messi, a teammate from PSG who scored twice that day. Mbappe now has 12 goals in just two competitions, and he is unquestionably aiming for Miroslav Klose's World Cup record of 16 goals. The 23-year-old attacker, who has made 66 appearances for France and scored 36 goals, is solidifying his position as one of the best forwards in the world.