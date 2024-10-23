Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810861https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/live-updates/tamil-thalaivas-and-puneri-paltan-pkl-2024-live-score-and-updates-tam-vs-pun-match-11-pro-kabaddi-league-season-11-scorecard-gachibowli-indoor-stadium-hyderabad-sagar-aslam-inamdar-2810861.html
NewsOther Sports
TAMIL THALAIVAS AND PUNERI PALTAN

Tamil (18) vs Puneri (15) | PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: Pune Makes Comeback

 Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Yet another exciting clash is going to transpire for the fans in Hyderabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 08:27 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: The Tamil Thalaivas is ready to face Puneri Paltan in match 11 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The high-octane game will be taking place at the  Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23.  The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. Yet another exciting clash is going to transpire for the fans in Hyderabad.

Follow all the live updates of Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match here

 

23 October 2024
20:26 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Pune Comeback

Aslam Inamdar takes a sharp bouns point and as a result, the gap in scores for Puneri Paltan has been reduced.

 

 

20:15 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Dominates

Narender Kandola takes one sharp point as he shows quick footwork and touches Aman to get a lead for Tamil Thalaivas.

20:10 IST

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: Tamil Leads

The Tamil Nadu-based team takes the early lead in the game. Narender Kandola opens up by securing the first point for his team.

19:55 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Starting lineup

Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narendra Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amirhossein Bastami, Sachin 

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Aman, Abinesh Nadarajan

19:55 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Puneri Paltan squad

Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Aryavardhan Navale, Ajith V Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit, Ali Hadi, Aman, Mohd. Amaan, Vishal, Sourav, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Amir Hassan Noroozi

19:54 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Thalaivas squad

Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi.

19:52 IST

Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan. Stay tuned for all the further updates of the game.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK