Tamil (18) vs Puneri (15) | PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: Pune Makes Comeback
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Yet another exciting clash is going to transpire for the fans in Hyderabad.
Trending Photos
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: The Tamil Thalaivas is ready to face Puneri Paltan in match 11 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024. The high-octane game will be taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. Yet another exciting clash is going to transpire for the fans in Hyderabad.
Follow all the live updates of Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match here
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Pune Comeback
Aslam Inamdar takes a sharp bouns point and as a result, the gap in scores for Puneri Paltan has been reduced.
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Dominates
Narender Kandola takes one sharp point as he shows quick footwork and touches Aman to get a lead for Tamil Thalaivas.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: Tamil Leads
The Tamil Nadu-based team takes the early lead in the game. Narender Kandola opens up by securing the first point for his team.
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Starting lineup
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narendra Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amirhossein Bastami, Sachin
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Aman, Abinesh Nadarajan
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Puneri Paltan squad
Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Nitin R, Akash Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Aryavardhan Navale, Ajith V Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Mohit, Ali Hadi, Aman, Mohd. Amaan, Vishal, Sourav, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Amir Hassan Noroozi
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Thalaivas squad
Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi.
Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan. Stay tuned for all the further updates of the game.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.