Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Monu Goyat vs Naveen Kumar

After a win in their last game, Telugu Titans will be eager to make it back-to-back victories come Saturday. Their top raiders Monu Goyat and Vinay seem to be finding form and have so far scored 16 and 14 raid points respectively. They will need to be amongst the points against Dabang Delhi K.C. and hope that Siddharth Desai, who has scored 13 raid points this season can also come good. As far as defending is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj with six tackle points has been their best defender in terms of scoring. The likes of Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal have also contributed five tackle points each so far and could have big roles to play against the defending champions.

Also Read: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence having won all their three matches so far. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has spearheaded their attack with aplomb, accumulating 41 raid points already while bagging three Super 10s. It’s worth mentioning that he’s been well supported by raider Manjeet, who has 19 raid points to his name this season. Manjeet, in fact, played a big role in their last game while Naveen was off the mat as the defending champions rescued a victory from the jaws of defeat. Ashu Malik, who has scored 13 raid points, is another player who can make his presence felt in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. Krishan, who has 14 tackle points already, has been their go-to man in defence, while Vishal with 11 tackle points is another tackler who the Titans’ raiders will need to be wary of.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head

Telugu Titans have met Dabang Delhi K.C. 14 times. The Titans have won eight times and the defending champions have been victorious on five occasions. There has also been a tie between these teams in the past.

15 October 2022
19:09 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Delhi

19:08 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Hyderabad vs Delhi match in Pro Kabaddi 2022. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.

