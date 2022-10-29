Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Giants thump Titans to clinch victory
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from PKL here
The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years. The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC.
The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile the Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the second position with 26 points. Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.
Hum garajne ko taiyaar hain #TTvGG #GiantArmy kya aap taiyyar ho?
GG beat TT
Gujarat Giants beat the Telugu Titans coming back from trailing inside the first half. What a statement making win by the Giants, Titans on the other hand have a lot to improve. Parteek, Rakesh and Sourav Gulia clinch 6 points each for the Gujarat Giants.
Full time - Telugu Titans 19 - 30 Gujarat Giants
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants score: Giants bounce back!
Gujarat Giants bounce back as they take a 5 point lead in the second half after trailing all the match. Telugu Titans need to do something and they need to do it quickly.
TT 14 - 20 GG
Parteek with a brilliant raid there!
Score: 19-14 #TTvGG
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) October 29, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants score: TT leading!
Telugu Titans leading inside the first half as Gujarat Giants trail by 3 points at the moment. It is indeed a very tight contest between these two sides.
Telugu Titans 11 - 8 Gujarat Giants
Sourav dashes in and get the raider off the line!
Score: 8-6 #TTvGG
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) October 29, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants score: Action will begin shortly!
The match between Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 PM (IST).
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants score: Livestream and DREAM11 prediction!
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Stay Tuned! Action will begin shortly!
Let's talk numbers
Our #Giants are all pumped up to add more win
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) October 29, 2022
