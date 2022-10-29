Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Giants thump Titans to clinch victory

The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years. The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile the Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the second position with 26 points. Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.