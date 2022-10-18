Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Puneri Paltan win thrilling contest against Telugu Titans
After a loss in their last game, Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back when they face Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to improve both in offence and defence come Tuesday after underwhelming on the mat last time around. Vinay, who has scored 23 raid points so far, has been their best-performing raider. However, they will need the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat to start delivering soon if they want to begin winning soon. As far as defending goes, Vishal Bhardwaj and Surjeet Singh have been their top performers with six tackle points each. Parvesh Bhainswal has scored five tackle points and can have a positive impact on the mat for the Titans.
Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are coming into this game after registering their first win of the season against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar and Mohammad Nabibakhsh were the top performers for the side in that game with eight raid points and four tackle points respectively. Inamdar has so far scored 46 raid points and will look to continue his fabulous form and has been accompanied by Mohit Goyat in the raiding department who has 27 raid points to his credit. In the defence section, Gaurav Khatri has been the rising star for Puneri Paltan with eight tackle points and he will also have the backing of Fazel Atrachali who has scored six tackle points since his arrival in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9.
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head
Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan have played 16 matches against each other in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Telugu Titans have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won 9 matches. One match ended in a tie.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
What a thrilling match of Kabaddi. Scores were level with 1 second to go and Pune's Aslam Inamdar had to go on a do-or-die raid. And guess what, he picks the crucial point.
Hyderabad 25-26 Pune
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
What a game of Kabaddi it has been, the defenders from both teams dominated the first half while the raiders joined the party in the second. Pune managed to get 1 point lead with 5 minutes to go.
Hyderabad 23-24 Pune
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
Pune have taken five points lead as they enforce the first all-out of the match. Goyat and Nabibakhsh are the star performers for their team.
Hyderabad 11-16 Pune
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
I think this is the lowest total of points scored in 20 minutes of the Pro Kabaddi league. Just 20 points in 40 raids in the first half. The defence is dominating this game.
Hyderabad 9-11 Pune
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
Pune take early lead vs Hyderabad as the Titans are reduced to just three men on the mat. Pune's Mohit Goyat has picked three points so far.
Pune 2-5 Hyderabad
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match. Stay tuned!
