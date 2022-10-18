NewsOther Sports
TELUGU TITANS VS PUNERI PALTAN 2022

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Puneri Paltan win thrilling contest against Telugu Titans

TT vs PP, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:44 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Puneri Paltan win thrilling contest against Telugu Titans
LIVE Blog

After a loss in their last game, Telugu Titans will be keen to bounce back when they face Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to improve both in offence and defence come Tuesday after underwhelming on the mat last time around. Vinay, who has scored 23 raid points so far, has been their best-performing raider. However, they will need the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat to start delivering soon if they want to begin winning soon. As far as defending goes, Vishal Bhardwaj and Surjeet Singh have been their top performers with six tackle points each. Parvesh Bhainswal has scored five tackle points and can have a positive impact on the mat for the Titans.

Also Read: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are coming into this game after registering their first win of the season against U Mumba. Aslam Inamdar and Mohammad Nabibakhsh were the top performers for the side in that game with eight raid points and four tackle points respectively. Inamdar has so far scored 46 raid points and will look to continue his fabulous form and has been accompanied by Mohit Goyat in the raiding department who has 27 raid points to his credit. In the defence section, Gaurav Khatri has been the rising star for Puneri Paltan with eight tackle points and he will also have the backing of Fazel Atrachali who has scored six tackle points since his arrival in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan have played 16 matches against each other in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Out of these, Telugu Titans have won six matches while Puneri Paltan have won 9 matches. One match ended in a tie.

18 October 2022
21:33 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

What a thrilling match of Kabaddi. Scores were level with 1 second to go and Pune's Aslam Inamdar had to go on a do-or-die raid. And guess what, he picks the crucial point.

Hyderabad 25-26 Pune

21:12 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

What a game of Kabaddi it has been, the defenders from both teams dominated the first half while the raiders joined the party in the second. Pune managed to get 1 point lead with 5 minutes to go.

Hyderabad 23-24 Pune

21:03 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

Pune have taken five points lead as they enforce the first all-out of the match. Goyat and Nabibakhsh are the star performers for their team.

Hyderabad 11-16 Pune

20:44 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

I think this is the lowest total of points scored in 20 minutes of the Pro Kabaddi league. Just 20 points in 40 raids in the first half. The defence is dominating this game.

Hyderabad 9-11 Pune

 

20:42 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

Pune take early lead vs Hyderabad as the Titans are reduced to just three men on the mat. Pune's Mohit Goyat has picked three points so far.

Pune 2-5 Hyderabad

 

19:55 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

19:54 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi Hyderabad vs Pune

 

19:52 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match. Stay tuned!

Photo Gallery

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 2022Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan 2022 Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022Telugu Titans team 2022Puneri Paltan team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live ScoreTelugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan live scoreTelugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan dream 11 predictionTT vs PP liveTT vs PP match pklTT vs PP live streamingTT vs PP match tv channelTT vs PP match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people