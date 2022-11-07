U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Jaipur beat Mumbai 42-39
Mumbai vs Patna, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
U Mumba have played well as a unit and with six wins and four losses, they are in the top half of the points table. Guman Singh has been the go-to man in the raiding department for U Mumba as he has scored 61 raid points this season. Guman has been supported by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 47 and 39 raid points. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also chipped in with 18 raid points. In defence, captain Surinder Singh has led by example with 30 tackle points. He has been complemented by Rinku and Mohit who have scored 25 and 22 points respectively.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, head into this game after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have an identical record when compared to U Mumba with six wins and four losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has taken on the lead raider responsibility for the Panthers and has scored 107 raid points. His teammates Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have managed 32 and 29 raid points respectively. Defensively, skipper Sunil Kumar has led his troops well and has been their best tackler with 34 tackle points. He has been assisted well by Ankush, who has scored 33 tackle points and Sahul Kumar, who has scored 14 tackle points. \
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head
U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 19 matches. Out of which, U Mumba have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 7 times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.
Jaipur beat Mumbai in a thrilling encounter. Arjun Deshwal and Ankush were the star performers for JPP.
Mumbai 39-42 Jaipur
Mumbai 36-39 Jaipur
Jaipur back on top with two points lead. Jaipur defender Ankush has pulled his socks up with quality defence in the second half.
Mumbai 33-35 Jaipur
Mumbai 32-29 Jaipur
Arjun Deshwal's Jaipur reduce U Mumba's lead to 2 points with 10 minutes to go in the game.
Mumbai 30-28 Jaipur
Ashish Kumar and Jai Bhagwan have helped Mumbai get in the lead for the first time in the game.
Mumbai 29-24 Jaipur
Jaipur somehow manage to take 1 point lead after the first half. All eyes will be on Arjun Deshwal in the second half of the game.
Mumbai 18-19 Jaipur
U Mumba bounce back with superb performance by raiders Jai Bhagwan and Heidarali Ekrami
Mumbai 18-18 Jaipur
Jaipur take an early lead as Arjun Deshwal completes Super 10 in the first 8 minutes of the game.
Mumbai 7-15 Jaipur
Here we go then! The winner of this battle will be in the top four. Both teams are at 32 points.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live Coverage for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panther match. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!
