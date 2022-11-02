U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: U Mumba Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

The Telugu Titans will hope to turn their fortunes when they take on U Mumba, however, the Mumbai side has been in tremendous form, defeating Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors in their last two games. In the last match, the Patna Pirates registered back-to-back victories after defeating Gujarat Giants 34-28 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday. Speaking about their victory, star raider Sachin said, "I am really happy with our performance. Our raiders and defenders have been playing very well. It feels great to be winning. Our coach had told us to play an attacking game against Gujarat Giants and we were successful in doing so."

The U.P. Yoddhas bounced back into form after defeating Telugu Titans 43-24 in the second match on Monday. When asked about their victory, U.P. Yoddhas Captain Nitesh Kumar said, "We looked to attack every raider during the game as a defense unit. Our raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill played well and even our defenders performed well. Hopefully, our defenders continue to put up similar performances in our upcoming matches."