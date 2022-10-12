UP Yoddhas Vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddhas in close finish

The Dabang Delhi KC Captain Naveen Kumar put up another fantastic performance with 15 points to help his team defeat Gujarat Giants 53-33 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Speaking about being the first team to record more than 50 points in the season, Naveen said, "We are really happy with our performance. The defense unit is playing really well this season. They have improved a lot and we registered a win with a big margin as well. Our coach keeps giving us confidence. We'll keep trying to play like this in the future as well."

Delhi's young defender Krishan also made a vital contribution with 7 points. When asked about his rise as a kabaddi player, Dabang Delhi KC Head Coach Krishan Hooda said, "Krishan is a player from the New Young Player (NYP) programme. Naveen, who is also an NYP product, performed so well in his first season. Krishan is performing very well and he is playing with a lot of confidence as well. He has a great future and he will get better in the upcoming matches."