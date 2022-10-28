topStories
UP YODDHAS VS PATNA PIRATES

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE score and updates: UP look to stun Patna

UP vs PAT, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action of the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates below

 

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE score and updates: UP look to stun Patna
After three weeks of high-octane kabaddi action in Bengaluru, the Pro Kabaddi league Season 9 will make its way to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on 28 October 2022. The kabaddi fans in Pune will be treated with a Triple Panga on Friday as Tamil Thalaivas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against the home team Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be up against U.P. Yoddhas on the opening day of the Pune leg.

Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh expressed about playing in front of home fans from 28 October 2022 - 16 November 2022, "We will get support from our home fans in Pune. It was very important to set our combinations in Bengaluru and we've been able to do that. All players are backing each other on the mat and everyone is thinking in the right way."

The Puneri Paltan have been performing brilliantly in the competition so far. They have registered four back-to-back victories and are currently at the fourth place in the standings. 

28 October 2022
21:19 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi UP vs Patna: Livestream and Dream11!

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

21:09 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi UP vs Patna: Hello!

The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will begin at 9:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned.

Follow LIVE HARYANA vs PUNE here

