World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Final highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins silver to create history
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022 and becomes the first man from Asia to win a medal at the competition.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on Saturday to end India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the worlds.
This was India's second medal at the World Championships and the first podium finish since long jumper Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal at Paris in 2003.
Neeraj Chopra's best effort of 88.13m in the final at the Hayward Field was short of Anderson Peters' gold medal-winning mark of 90.54m while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze with 88.09m.
Silver medal position at 88.13m
The 24-year old Chopra had earlier made the cut for the final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification.
Neeraj Chopra finishes with the silver medal to create history as he has become the first man from Asia to win a medal at the World C'ship.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Foul throw from Neeraj Chopra
A foul attempt for Neeraj on the fifth throw, but the 88.13m in the previous attempt should be enough to keep him in medal positions. The next attempt, sixth, will be the last for all throwers in this men's javelin final.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra is back!
Neeraj Chopra comes up with 88.13m throw in his fourth attempt and that puts him in contention for the silver medal.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Rohit Yadav eliminated
Rohit Yadav is eliminated after the first three attempts. He finishes in the 10th position with his best of 78.72m.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Rohit Yadav remains 8th
Rohit Yadav, India's second thrower in the javelin, comes up with 78.72 metres in his third attempt. His best throw of the day so far. He remains 8th.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Anderson Peters on a roll
Another 90m+ throw by Anderson Peters. He strengthens his No. 1 position with a 90.46m on his second attempt.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra back at 4th spot
Neeraj Chopra makes 86.37m throw in his third attempt. He moves back to the 4th spot.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Rohit Yadav is in 8th place
Rohit comes up with a throw of 77.96 metres in his second attempt and he is in 8th place currently.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra 4th after his second attempt
Neeraj Chopra's second attempt goes for 82.39m and he takes the 4th spot in the standing.
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Defending champ Anderson Peters makes a promising start
Grenada's Anderson Peters sets the benchmark for the javelin final - 90.21m on his first attempt.
Javelin final underway
A false start for Neeraj Chopra while Rohit Yadav makes a 77.95m throw.
Biggest threat for Neeraj Chopra
Grenada's Anderson Peters, who is the defending champion, is a real threat to Chopra's gold medal hopes. Peters is capable of producing a big throw even in the final round.
Neeraj Chopra eyes history
Neeraj will be the first man from Asia to win a medal at the World C'ship if he finishes on the podium. If he wins the yellow metal, the Indian will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93. The legendary Anju Bobby George is so far the only Indian to have won a World Championships medal in athletics with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition.
Eldhose Paul in sixth position
Paul stays sixth on the leaderboard after his 16.79m attempt.
Schedule for today
Men's triple jump final
Eldhose Paul starts with a modest jump of 16.37. Meanwhile, Pedro Pichardo has a world-leading jump only five minutes into the contest - a magnificent 17.95m (+0.3) leap. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango gets a seasonal best 17.55m.
Men's triple jump final underway
Eldhose Paul will aim to create history and make India proud by winning a medal in the triple jump. On July 22, Paul entered the men’s triple jump final, grabbing the 12th and last spot (he was sixth in Group ‘A’) from the qualification round with his 16.68m effort
Javelin final to start at 7:05 am IST
Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 7:05 am IST as he will kick start the final while Rohit Yadav will go third.
