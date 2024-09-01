Liverpool Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Premier League Match Online

It will be 215th time that arch historic rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other in a football match. This time it is in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Liverpool under new coach Arne Slot will be looking for revenge for that 4-3 loss in the FA Cup from last season. Slot has confirmed absence of one player (Curtis Jones) who will miss the clash due to injury and also informed new signing Federico Chiesa is unlikely to travel with the squad as well.

When asked about what he has been told about the Liverpool – United rivalry, Slot said, "Some of them tried to tell me a few things about it, but I don’t think that’s really necessary. If you’re starting to work at Liverpool, everybody knows, every player that comes in knows and every manager that comes in knows how important the game against United is. It’s similar to when you work at Feyenoord, how big the game against Ajax is. People tell you, of course, but it’s not really necessary because if you follow the game of football, which I have done for a long time, you know the importance of Liverpool against United or United against Liverpool." (Kylian Mbappe (Monaco To PSG) To Neymar (FC Barcelona To PSG): Most Expensive Transfers Ever In Football - In Pics)

Here are the livestreaming details of Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United:

When is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United going to be played?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played on Wednesday (August 28) from 1:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United going to be played?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United will telecast on Star Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United in India?

The Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United can watched on the Disneyplus Hotsta app and website.