Looking at new ways to present trophies to winners, says Formula 1 chief

Formula One chief Ross Brawn explained the changes that fans will have to get used to during this year's races in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1, earlier this week, confirmed that the 2020 season will begin in Austria next month and also revealed details on the first eight races of a new calendar in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because of the implementation of the procedures, we need to be safe and sure of the COVID-19 situation," Brawn was quoted as saying by Formula1.com.

"The practises we have had in the past just can't be done. The very packed grid that was a feature of F1 racing just can't happen.

"So every aspect from the time teams arrive to the time they leave has been thought through and it's not completely finalised, but we're working with the FIA to polish it."

He stated that podium celebrations can't go ahead as usual due to social distancing norms while they are trying to figure out a new way of presenting the trophy without compromising on the safety of drivers and other officials.

"The podium procedure can't happen [as it does now], but we're looking at doing something on the grid after the race," says Brawn. "One option would be to line the cars up on the track and the drivers will stand in front of cars.

"We can't present the trophies, as you can't have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out, we have plans and procedures, we're looking at how we can present it on TV.

"The drivers' parade won't happen as we can't put 20 drivers on the back of a truck and take it round the track, so instead we will interview with each one of them in front of the garage," he added.

The 2020 season will kick off with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on July 5, followed a week later by a second race at the same track on July 12.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place a week after that, before a break. Then there will be two back to back races at Silverstone (August 2 and August 9), followed by the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona (August 16).

The Belgian Grand Prix will follow that on August 30, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week later on September 6. All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.