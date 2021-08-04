हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain takes on world champion at Tokyo Olympics, father says don’t ‘undermine’ anyone

Lovlina Borgohain, the 23-year-old Assam player, was interested in Muay Thai before turning into a boxer.

Lovlina Borgohain takes on world champion at Tokyo Olympics, father says don't 'undermine' anyone
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Twitter)

Lovlina Borgohain is on the cusp of making history. She is in the semifinal of the women’s welterweight competition at the Tokyo Olympics where she will be up against her Turkish opponent B Surmeneli.

The 23-year-old is all set to reach where no other Indian boxer has ever been that is entering the finale of an Olympic. Before her, MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh have won bronze at an Olympic event.

Her father Tiken Borgohain says one should not ‘undermine’ any boxer and the results can be seen only when the boxers are ‘inside the ring.’

In an interview with News18, he said that Lovlina was hopeful of an Olympic medal more than him. He said, “She told us before leaving to not worry and that she’ll return with a medal. As parents, naturally, we always have high hopes for our daughter.”

He also revealed that Lovlina started as a Muay Thai player, but switched to boxing after a team from the Sports Authority of India spotted her in 2012.

Tiken says that he talks to his daughter everyday but their conversation is never about boxing as the family ‘knows nothing about the sport’, and her coach is there to help Lovlina out.

Lovlina’s bout will take place at 11am on August 4 where she will up against the world champion Summeneli.

