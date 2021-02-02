हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Body Building

Lucknow's Sajid Ahmed Qureshi Is Elated To Be Appointed As President Of UP's Body Building & Fitness Association

Sajid is over the moon with this big feat. He says, "Bodybuilding has always been my passion. It makes me very happy to be given this responsibility. I am going to make sure that I bring in the required changes. It's an honour to be given this position."

Body Building has always been an important sport in India. We have seen movies and shows on what a vital role it plays in Indians' lives; especially in the north. A lot of people get into body building at a very young age. One such person is Sajid Ahmed Qureshi from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

For Sajid Ahmed Qureshi, body-building is more than just a sport. It is his first love, his passion and the activity he loves the most. In the past, he has won several medals for his fighting and physical skills. As astonishing as it looks, being a body builder isn't a cakewalk.

Well, all this years of hardwork and dedication has paid of very well for Sajid. Earlier this month, in Gautami nagar, an event was held where several popular personalities from bodybuilding field were under the same roof. On this big day, Sajid Ahmed Qureshi was elected as the president of UP bodybuilding and fitness association.

Sajid is over the moon with this big feat. He says, "Bodybuilding has always been my passion. It makes me very happy to be given this responsibility. I am going to make sure that I bring in the required changes. It's an honour to be given this position."

Sajid Ahmed Instagram Link : https://instagram.com/sajid_ahmed_qureshi_

