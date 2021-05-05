हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nadal

Madrid Open: Nadal thrashes Alcaraz to enter third round

Top seed Nadal advanced to the third round, and awaits the winner of Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin and 14th seed Jannik Sinner.

Madrid Open: Nadal thrashes Alcaraz to enter third round
Nadal in action (Source: Twitter)

Spain's Rafael Nadal spoiled Carlos Alcaraz's 18th birthday bash as he moved into the third round of Madrid Open with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on Wednesday.

Fans at the Manolo Santana Stadium sang 'happy birthday' as Alcaraz stepped onto the court against his childhood idol. But even in his country's biggest tennis court and under the watchful eye of Spanish sports legends like Iker Casillas and Raul, Alcaraz showed no sign of nerve as he came out swinging.

The generational second-round clash was more than just a showcase of the present and future of Spanish tennis. Both players are coached by Spanish greats and former World No. 1s, with Juan Carlos Ferrero in Alcaraz's box and Carlos Moya in Nadal's.

Top seed Nadal advanced to the third round, and awaits the winner of Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin and 14th seed Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz set the tone early on and pushed the Barcelona Open winner to break point in his first service game. But the World No. 2 held firm and powered his way to a break in the next game, taking a 2-0 lead. Alcaraz did well to stay toe-to-toe with the five-time champion, but he over-extended himself on a backhand lob at 2-0, 15/15 after a long rally and needed a medical time out.

Nadal reeled off the next three games as Alcaraz struggled to regain his footing, and the top seed claimed 12 of the last 15 points to close out the opening set.

Nadal's heavy top spin pushed Alcaraz behind the baseline, and he dictated the rallies with his forehand to keep the ball out of his opponent's strike zone.

Too many unforced errors undid the teenager's efforts, and Nadal's clinical performance didn't allow him to find his rhythm in the second set.

With the Spanish fans willing Alcaraz on, the wild card broke Nadal's serve at 3-1. But Nadal broke straight back, and closed out the victory after an hour and 13 minutes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NadalCarlos AlcarazMadrid Open
Next
Story

Barcelona Open: Rafa Nadal outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas to win title for 12th time

Must Watch

PT3M56S

DNA: DNA test of UP's Panchayat election results