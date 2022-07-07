NewsOther Sports
MALAYSIA MASTERS 2022

Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu beats Zhand Yi Man to cruise into quarterfinals

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu beats Zhand Yi Man to cruise into quarterfinals

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man on Thursday (July 7). The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week. In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.

Malaysia Masters 2022PV SindhuZhand Yi ManBadminton News

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress