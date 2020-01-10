Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal crash out in quarter-finals

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2020 after slumping to defeats in their respective quarter-final clashes of the women's singles event of the tournament on Friday.

The Rio Olympic silver-medallist failed to continue her good form in the tournament so far and went down fighting 16-21,16-21 against top-seed TAI Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in a one-sided last-eight clash that lasted just 36 minutes.

Earlier, Sindhu eased past Aya Ohori of Japan 21-10, 21-15 in the second round of the tournament to book her spot in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Besides Sindhu, London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal also bowed out of the Malaysia Masters after suffering a crushing 8-21, 7-21 defeat at the hands of Carolina Marin of Spain in another last-eight clash that lasted just half an hour.

On Thursday, Nehwal had swept aside eighth-seeded An Se Young of Korea 25-23, 21-12 in the second round of the women's singles event.

Top-seed TAI Tzu Ying will now take on seventh-seeded He Bing Jiao of Japan, while Marin will next lock horns with the winner of another quarter-final clash between China's Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yu Fei for a place in the semi-final of the tournament.