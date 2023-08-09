trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646757
Manika Batra Gets Her Lost Baggage After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Prompt Action

Manika Batra, who is known for winning twin gold medals at Commonwealth Games 2018, lost her priortity-tagged Baggage and found no help from staff at Delhi airport. 

Aug 09, 2023

Manika Batra Gets Her Lost Baggage After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Prompt Action Manika Batra and Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Source: Twitter)

India's table tennis player Manika Batra had a tough time at the Delhi airport when she landed on Tuesday night. Her baggage was lost and there was no help at the airport too. Desperate for help, she reached out to the Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia for help and he did not waste any time to reach out to the player. Manika had tweeted: "Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament.Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help."

Scindia replied to her saying he was looking into the matter. Later, the Office Of JM Scindia tweeted that the lose suitcase had been sent to Delhi from the place Manika took her flight and was expected to land in National Capitals by midnight of August 9. 

Manika confirmed in the morning that she had received her baggage on the morning of August 9. She tweeted to thanks the Civil Aviation Minister, saying, "Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning."

Check out their conversation on Twitter here:

Manika is among the most talented table tennis players in the country. She came to limelight when she won the twin gold medals in women's singles and team event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Not to forget, she had also clinched women's doubles silver and a bronze in mixed doubles. Manika has also been honoured with prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, which is India's highest sporting honour for an athlete. In Tokyo Olympics 2020, she managed to reach the third round of singles, becoming the first Indian to reach that far in table tennis in Olympics.

