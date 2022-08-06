Manika Batra, the star Indian paddler who did wonders in Commonwealth Games 2018 with four medals, has been going through a difficult phase in ongoing Birmingham Games. The TT wonder crashed out of CWG 2022 in the quarter-finals with loss against Jian Zeng of Singapore on Friday (August 6). Manika lost 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in the women`s singles quarter-final vs Jian Zeng of Singapore. The defeat means her women`s singles campaign at Birmingham 2022 comes to a sorry end. Manika has already lost the mixed doubles medal chance with G Sathiyan and the women's team too could not go far at CWG 2022. However, she will be in action in the women`s doubles Round of 16 clash which is set to take place on August 6.

After her defeat, fans started to ponder what is going on with Manika at the ongoing CWG. Some reacted angrily to her losses while others felt that she could be on the slide in the sport and that peak is finished.

Check reactions below.

Today Manika Batra has lost all matches, singles & double. Manika Batra didn't look a champion player.

She was best till Gold Coast 2018. She is on slide. August 6, 2022

One of the Biggest Medal Hopes for India__at the #CWG2022, Manika Batra returns home empty handed. Did the Off-Field controversies affect On-Field performances ??, If it has then the Federation needs to sort it out so as to avoid such occurrences in future.#CommonwealthGames2022 — Aeyy Indu Daa....__ (@S_DELPHIC_P) August 6, 2022

@manikabatra_TT has way past of her prime she is completely looking out of touch in this CWG games she needs to be replace she has disappointed immensely — ANAND SUMIT (@SURENDR27676341) August 5, 2022

Not to forget, Sreeja Akula registered a victory in a thrilling encounter against Mo Zhang in the women`s singles quarter-final. Akula won 9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 to make the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.She will next lock horns with Tianwei Feng of Singapore on August 6.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan continue good show

The world no. 40 ranked pair, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, took charge of their men`s doubles quarter-final and registered a stunning win 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 to advance into the semi-final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. The English duo of Sam Walker and Tom Jarvis on the other side won 15 points lesser than the Indian duo in the match. Sharath and Sathiyan will feature in the semi-final on August 6.

Paddlers Harmeet Singh and Sanil Shetty, however, had to face a defeat in the quarter-finals against Zhe Yu Clarence and Shao Feng Ethan in the men`s doubles.Sathiyan also won his tie 4-2 in the men`s singles Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

With ANI inputs