NewsOther Sports
MANIKA BATRA

'Manika Batra has disappointed': Angry fans react to star paddler's constant slide at CWG 2022

After Manika Batra's defeat, fans started to ponder what is going on with Manika at the ongoing CWG. Some reacted angrily to her losses while others felt that she could be on the slide in the sport and that peak is finished. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Manika Batra has disappointed': Angry fans react to star paddler's constant slide at CWG 2022

Manika Batra, the star Indian paddler who did wonders in Commonwealth Games 2018 with four medals, has been going through a difficult phase in ongoing Birmingham Games. The TT wonder crashed out of CWG 2022 in the quarter-finals with loss against Jian Zeng of Singapore on Friday (August 6). Manika lost 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in the women`s singles quarter-final vs Jian Zeng of Singapore. The defeat means her women`s singles campaign at Birmingham 2022 comes to a sorry end. Manika has already lost the mixed doubles medal chance with G Sathiyan and the women's team too could not go far at CWG 2022. However, she will be in action in the women`s doubles Round of 16 clash which is set to take place on August 6.

After her defeat, fans started to ponder what is going on with Manika at the ongoing CWG. Some reacted angrily to her losses while others felt that she could be on the slide in the sport and that peak is finished. 

Check reactions below.

Not to forget, Sreeja Akula registered a victory in a thrilling encounter against Mo Zhang in the women`s singles quarter-final. Akula won 9-11, 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 to make the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games 2022.She will next lock horns with Tianwei Feng of Singapore on August 6.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan continue good show

The world no. 40 ranked pair, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, took charge of their men`s doubles quarter-final and registered a stunning win 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 to advance into the semi-final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. The English duo of Sam Walker and Tom Jarvis on the other side won 15 points lesser than the Indian duo in the match. Sharath and Sathiyan will feature in the semi-final on August 6.

Paddlers Harmeet Singh and Sanil Shetty, however, had to face a defeat in the quarter-finals against Zhe Yu Clarence and Shao Feng Ethan in the men`s doubles.Sathiyan also won his tie 4-2 in the men`s singles Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

With ANI inputs

Live Tv

Manika BatraCommonwealth Games 2022Manika Batra Commonwealth Games 2022Manika Batra matches in Commonwealth Games 2022Manika Batra CWGManika Batra picsManika Batra hot pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?