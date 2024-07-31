Manu Bhaker Images Misused On Social Media; Legal Notices Sent To Brands

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, India’s prominent pistol shooter who secured two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is facing challenges beyond the field of competition. Reports indicate that several brands have used her images without authorization in congratulatory advertisements on social media. According to recent updates, legal notices have been dispatched to these brands as Bhaker's management claims that entities not officially associated with her had no right to use her likeness for promotional purposes.

Neerav Tomar, the Managing Director of IOS Sports & Entertainment, which manages Bhaker's affairs, expressed concern to Economic Times about this unauthorized "moment marketing." He revealed that nearly two dozen brands not affiliated with Bhaker have released congratulatory ads featuring her images on social media. Tomar emphasized that legal action will be taken against these brands to address this infringement.

This issue extends beyond Bhaker, affecting other Indian athletes from the Paris Games as well. Brands not officially sponsoring these athletes have similarly exploited their images, prompting calls for strict legal repercussions. A spokesperson from Baseline Ventures, representing athletes such as boxer Nikhat Zareen and badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, confirmed that unauthorized use of athletes' images in advertisements will be met with legal measures.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker Created History

Despite these off-field issues, Bhaker’s achievements at the Paris Olympics have been historic. She became the first athlete from post-independent India to win two individual medals in a single Olympic Games, a feat reminiscent of British-Indian Norman Pritchard, who won silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the Paris Games 124 years ago. Bhaker’s medals included a bronze in the 10m air pistol individual event and another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh. The pair’s victory over the Korean team of Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin, with a score of 16-10, showcased their exceptional composure under pressure.

Bhaker’s performance marked a significant turnaround from her Tokyo 2020 Olympic debut, where a malfunctioning pistol had led to a disappointing finish. As she continues to contend for another podium finish in the 25m sports pistol event, with qualifications set for August 2, her achievements underscore a remarkable growth story.