Mary Kom

Mary Kom thanks Delhi Police for celebrating her son's birthday

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) had in March qualified for the Olympic Games, which has now been rescheduled to July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

Mary Kom thanks Delhi Police for celebrating her son&#039;s birthday

Indian boxer Mary Kom has thanked Delhi Police for making her son Prince Kom's birthday 'special' by bringing a cake for him.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 37-year-old expressed gratitude to 'real frontline warriors' Delhi Police for arriving at her home in the national capital along with a cake to mark the birthday of her son.

Kom posted a video of the same and thanked the police personnel for their dedication and commitment at this difficult time.

"Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment," Mary wrote.

Earlier in April, Mary had posted some pictures of her exercising indoors in order to keep herself fit amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Work out. Eat well. Be patience. Your body will reward you. #FitIndia #fitindiamovement #StayAwareStaySafe," she wrote.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) had in March qualified for the Olympic Games, which has now been rescheduled to July 23, 2021 to August 8,2021.

Second-seeded Mary clinched a comfortable 5-0 victory over Irish Magno of Philippines in her quarterfinal bout in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan for a ticket to her second Olympic Games.
 
Mary had earlier bagged a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics when women's boxing was first introduced in the event.

 

Mary KomBoxingDelhi PolicePrince KomTokyo Olympics
