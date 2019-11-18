Max Verstappen pips Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly to win crash-hit Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen fended off Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso to emerge as the quickest driver in the crash-hit Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, who clocked the fastest lap of one hour, 33 minutes and 14.678 seconds, finished 6.077 seconds quicker than second-placed Gasly in his Toro Rosso to register his third win of the season.

During the race, Verstappen passed newly-crowned six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton twice in a thrilling contest before sealing only his eighth victory of his career.

Gasly, on the other hand, made his first F1 podium finish, formula1.com reported.

Though Hamilton made a third-place finish in the race, he was relegated to seventh position and was replaced by McLaren's Carlos Sainz at the podium after receiving a five-second penalty for an incident which caused Alexander Albon of Red Bull to spin.

Alfa Romeo Racing pair of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were fourth and fifth quickest, respectively.

The Brazilian Gran Prix also saw a dramatic late collision between Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the fourth place before they were forced to retire.

The last Formula One race of the season will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 1.