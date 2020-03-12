McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix after team member tests positive for coronavirus

McLaren Racing on Thursday confirmed that it has pulled out of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit after a team member was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Announcing their withdrawal from the race on their official Twitter handle, the Formula One team revealed that the team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as he started to show symptoms of coronavirus.

However, the British-based team did not reveal details about the member.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis," McLaren said in an official statement.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal of McLaren Fl, Andreas Seidl informed Formula 1 and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) of their decision.

"The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren Ft employees and partners, but also to the team's competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider Ft stakeholders," the statement from the team further said.

McLaren Racing withdraws from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/BZvHVKQoev — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 12, 2020

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a number of sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics slated to be played in July-August later this year have come under threat.

Many other sports tournaments have either been canceled or postponed or put behind closed doors.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which was slated to take place in April, has been postponed while Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead as per schedule but without spectators.