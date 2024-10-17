Meet Aman Puri, Athlete-Turned-Business Leader Helping Numerous Sportspersons Fulfill Their Dreams

Aman Puri is a man with many hats. Having competed in several national and international championships, including mountain biking, speed skating, cricket, national-level shooting, and triathlon, he had experienced first-hand the challenges Indian athletes faced compared to their foreign counterparts when it came to access to good-quality, organ-friendly nutritional supplements. This fact, his experience in the pharmaceutical sector, and his qualifications in fitness and sports nutrition gave him a bird’s eye view of the specific ingredients that needed to be developed in India to ensure that Indian athletes did not lag behind international sportspersons.

Today, steered by Aman Puri, the brand has helped fulfil numerous Indian athletes’ need for good quality, organ-friendly supplements that are at par with international products and helped them enhance their performance. Steadfast Nutrition is well-known in the sports nutrition market and is among the crop of Made in India companies that have succeeded in giving international nutraceutical brands a run for their money.

Athletes who swear by the brand’s supplements include Olympic and Commonwealth Games winners and Indian national hockey and football players. Steadfast Nutrition has over 80 talented athletes on board who regularly use its supplements to improve their sporting performance and have brought glory to the country, including Indian hockey team players Suraj Karkera and Nilakanta Sharma, Indian national footballers Dalima Chhibber and Anju Tamang, cricketer Pratik Bhakat, IPL fielding coach Biju George, national-level cycling champions Pranita Soman, Ronel Khundrakpam, and Shiven, among others. Steadfast caters to over 35 sporting categories, including hockey, football, cricket, powerlifting, bodybuilding, speed-skating, and running and stands strong with a pan-India presence.

The 31-year-old is the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, a well-known Made in India sports and wellness nutrition brand and a director at its parent company Steadfast MediShield, a trailblazer in super speciality renal healthcare whose medicines cater to a population of millions. Aman Puri had envisioned making India’s sports nutrition industry fighting fit in 2017 at the young age of 24. He was best placed to contribute to the sector which was at a nascent stage in India six years back (80% of the market was dominated by foreign brands) when he launched Steadfast Nutrition, having been a former athlete and a certified sports nutritionist, fitness nutritionist, nutrition specialist, sports psychology coach, and sleep science coach from NESTA and Spencer Institute, USA.

When Aman Puri launched Steadfast Nutrition, the sports nutrition market in India was dominated by foreign brands. The problem of adulteration and contamination of products with steroids was also prevalent. The Steadfast Nutrition founder maintained strict quality control, ensuring products were manufactured adhering to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Good Manufacturing Practices, lab-tested and approved by the FSSAI- an autonomous statutory body that maintains food safety and standards in India. Steadfast Nutrition was the first brand in the country to launch single-serve sachets for the sports fraternity, pioneering convenience and revolutionising an industry dominated by bulky boxes vulnerable to adulteration and duplication.

Being a director at Steadfast Nutrition’s parent company Steadfast MediShield has also helped Aman Puri in his nutraceutical foray. As a director, he has helped the pharmaceutical company play a crucial role in improving the quality of life of individuals with kidney diseases, contributing to the advancement of medical knowledge in the field of nephrology through medicines that range from combating chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, renal nutrition, electrolyte imbalance and kidney transplantation. Research studies have stated that many sports nutrition supplements in the market have been found to contain steroids and undeclared doping substances that can pose severe health risks and unintentional doping violations in elite sports. Aman Puri’s vast experience in renal healthcare as a director at Steadfast MediShield has led to a profound understanding of the damage poor-quality, untested supplements can cause to the human body and led to his emphasis on Steadfast Nutrition developing an organ-friendly, rigorously-tested range of products that consumers swear by.

His varied expertise thus makes Aman Puri the biggest contributor in developing a new nutraceutical product in Steadfast Nutrition’s diverse supplements range. He ensures the brand’s products are made from top-quality ingredients and do not exceed the recommended dietary allowance (RDA).

Steadfast Nutrition has evolved with the sports nutrition industry. From just a handful of products in 2017, under Aman Puri’s guidance, Steadfast Nutrition has developed more than 42 formulations. These include 12 unique protein formulations - for muscle strength and recovery, stamina-building amino acids, electrolytes for replenishing the body’s lost stores, energy-boosting drinks, daily essentials, including peanut butter, fibre and collagen supplements, and a mass gainer. 14 million of the brand’s sachets have been consumed so far. Steadfast Nutrition also has several wellness supplements to its credit, including Iron, Vitamin C, Fish Oil, Multivitamins, Vitamin D3, Aloe Vera, and Fish Oil which have enabled numerous people to take proactive measures to improve their health. The brand, along with its parent company Steadfast MediShield crossed a turnover of Rs 92 crores in FY 2023-2024.

Aman Puri’s vision is to make India protein-efficient by 2040. Since its inception, Steadfast Nutrition has steadily launched a range of protein supplements to bridge the nutritional gaps and is the only brand in the country with 12 unique protein formulations that cater to the varying needs of individuals. Steadfast Nutrition has conducted CSR activities to distribute free supplements and raise awareness about the importance of this vital nutrient and run campaigns with the brand’s nutritionists and athletes educating people, which have sparked national conversations.

The Steadfast Nutrition founder also envisions making India a sporting powerhouse by 2040. Aligning with this vision, each year, Steadfast Nutrition sponsors the Amateur Olympia and Sheru Classic, India’s biggest bodybuilding championship for amateur athletes to bring bodybuilding to the forefront as a sport along with cricket and football. In 2022, Aman Puri introduced a landmark pro show in India for the first time, providing a pathway for Indian athletes to compete in the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding competition - Mr Olympia, USA - elevating the fitness industry and creating international, life-changing opportunities for Indian athletes, including sponsorships, prize money, and international recognition.