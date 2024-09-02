Meet Preeti Pal: The First Indian To Make History With 2 Para-Athletics Medals At The Paris Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024: On Sunday, Preeti Pal made history by becoming the first Indian female track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics, securing a bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds at the Paris Paralympics. This remarkable feat makes her the second Indian woman to earn two medals at a single Paralympics, following shooter Avani Lekhara's gold and bronze achievements in Tokyo.

Preeti's bronze in the 200m T35 event marks India's second para-athletics medal at the Paris Paralympics. She faced tough competition from Zhou Xia, the world record holder and Tokyo Paralympics champion, who won gold with a time of 28.15 seconds, and Guo Qianqian, also from China, who secured silver in 29.09 seconds.

Deepa Malik, former president of the Paralympic Committee of India, is the only other Indian woman to have won a track and field medal at the Paralympics, with a silver in the shot put F53 category at the 2016 Rio Games.

The T35 classification is designated for athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis, and cerebral palsy.

Who Is Preeti Pal?

Born on September 22, 2000, into a farming family, Preeti faced significant physical challenges from birth. Her lower body was put in plaster just six days after her birth, resulting in weak legs and an irregular leg posture, making her prone to various ailments. She underwent numerous traditional treatments to strengthen her legs. From the age of five, Preethi wore calipers for eight years. Despite doubts about her survival, she demonstrated incredible strength and resilience, overcoming life-threatening situations.

At 17, Preeti’s perspective on life shifted after watching the Paralympic Games on social media. Inspired by the athletes, she realized she could pursue her dreams. She started training at a local stadium, but financial limitations made transportation difficult. Her life changed when she met Paralympic athlete Fatima Khatoon, who introduced her to para-athletics. Under Fatima's mentorship, Preethi participated in the 2018 State Para Athletics Championships and later competed in national events. Her dedication led her to qualify for the Asian Para Games 2022, where she finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m events. Although she didn't win a medal, Preethi remained determined and aimed for the Paralympic Games. She moved to Delhi to train under Coach Gajender Singh, focusing on refining her running techniques, which significantly improved her performance.

Earlier on Sunday, India's Ravi Rongali finished fifth in the men's F40 shot put final with a personal best throw of 10.63 meters.