Memes Pour In After Novak Djokovic Loses 1st Match In 2195 Days In Australian Open After Loss To Jannik Sinner In Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic is human. Jannik Sinner made it official on Friday when he defeated the Serbian in the men's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open 2024. Djokovic is going home after losing 1-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 3-6to Italy player, who is number 4 in the world. Sinner's victory has ended Djokovic's winning streak of 2195 days at the Australian Open. In doing so, Sinner has become the first player from Italy to reach the final of the Australian Open.

Before this match, Djkovic had won 33 matches in a row at the first Grand Slam of the year. This is also Sinner's third win over Djokover in 9 weeks. The Italian makes it the final and will play either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zvrevev in the summit clash on January 28, Sunday.

After Djokovic finally lost a tennis match a Australian Open 2024, the social media was filled with many reactions. There were memes also which flooded the internet. We bring you some of the top memes here. See below.

How about that? _



The moment @janniksin reached his maiden Grand Slam final after dispatching Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9uFtPtJuv8 January 26, 2024

How about that? _



The moment @janniksin reached his maiden Grand Slam final after dispatching Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9uFtPtJuv8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 26, 2024

DJOKOVIC OUT OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN THANK YOU JANNIK SINNER________________________ pic.twitter.com/riTavc685P — ann 56 (@nowayholmes) January 26, 2024

Sinner has also become the youngest player in history since Djokovic in 2008 to enter the men's singles final in Australian Open. He deserves every bit of the attention as he has stretched the wait of Djokovic for the 25th Grand Slam title while also crushing his dream of winning the 11th Australian Open title.

Such was the consistency of Djokovic here in Australian Open that he had never lost after going past the quarter-final stage of this tournament.