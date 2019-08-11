Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas dubs 2019 as his best season

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who is currently standing second in the driver's championship, has described 2019 as his best season performance-wise.

With this year's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the 29-year-old ended his one-year winless streak before also making a podium finish in Azerbaijan and grabbing four pole positions in 2019.

However, Bottas has come under-fire following a crash in Germany and a low-key eighth-place finish in Hungary.

Despite the same, the 29-year-old Finish driver did not shy away from admitting that this year has been one of his best with Mercedes as he seeks a contract extension with the team.

"The positives are that this has been my best season performance-wise, I keep getting better," Sport24 quoted Bottas as saying.

Bottas further said that except for Hungary Grand Prix, his performances have been quite good this year.

"Qualifying has been good, racing is getting better and better but, obviously [in Hungary] I can't get a proper read of how good my pace was, because it was a completely different race for me," Bottas said he feels positive about his form

"That's the positive and the negative is that there have still been some races where we lost some opportunities.Sometimes it was us, as a team, and sometimes it was me. So we're still chasing the consistency in getting those results and in the last few races it has not been there," he added.

By this time last year, Bottas has got a contract extension with the Mercedes despite recording just five podium finishes before the summer break in the 2018 Formula 1 season.