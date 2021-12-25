हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mirabai Chanu. UP government

Mirabai Chanu receives Rs 1.50 crore reward by UP govt, says she is grateful to receive such respect

(Source: Twitter)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu received a cash reward of Rs 1.50 crore by the Uttar Pradesh government presented by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on winning a silver medal for India in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. 

"I`m grateful to receive such respect. We never got such recognition earlier, so it`s a proud moment for us," Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu told ANI at the event after receiving the reward.

Mirabai Chanu had won India`s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal in the 49 Kg weight category as India went to produce their best performance as well as their best-ever medal haul of 7 medals in the Olympics. 

India bagged four bronze, two silver and one gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.Uttar Pradesh state government gives cash prizes of Rs 2 crores to the gold medallists, Rs 1.50 crore to the silver medallists and Rs 1 Crore to the bronze medallists. With Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal got the cash prize of Rs 1.50 crores.

Tags:
Mirabai Chanu. UP governmentYogi AdityanathTokyo Olympics 2020weightlifting
