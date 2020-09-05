हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mo Farah

Mo Farah marks return to track in style by breaking one-hour record at Brussels Diamond League

The 37-year-old Farah ran 21,330 metres - just over 53 laps - to beat Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie`s previous record by 45 metres. The multiple-times Olympic and World champion had retired from the track events in 2017 to concentrate on road running. 

Mo Farah marks return to track in style by breaking one-hour record at Brussels Diamond League
Image credits: Mo Farah Instagram

Brussels:  Britain`s multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah ended a three-year absence from the track in style on Friday when he broke the world record for the one hour run at the Brussels Diamond League athletics meeting.

The 37-year-old ran 21,330 metres -- just over 53 laps -- to beat Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie`s previous record, set in Ostrava 13 years ago, by 45 metres to claim the first outdoors world record of his remarkable career.

Farah was locked in a duel with Belgium`s Bashir Abdi for most of the race but powered away during the final minute and was so full of running that he did not realise the race had ended and kept on for at least another 20 seconds.

"I`m very happy... we worked together, what an amazing way to do it and show the people what is possible," said Farah.

"I feel tired -- in the middle part we had to work hard, it`s nice to break a world record."

Farah retired from the track in August 2017 to concentrate on road running.

The rarely-run one-hour race took place without spectators due to novel coronavirus restrictions although there was simulated crowd noise in the stadium to help the runners.

Mo Farah one-hour run Brussels Diamond League
Novak Djokovic brushes aside Struff to advance in New York
