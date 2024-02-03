Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024 Match Online And On TV In India?

In a much-anticipated face-off, the historical rivalry between Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) takes centre stage in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. As the Kolkata Derby unfolds at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 3rd, the stakes are higher than ever. After a triumphant Super Cup campaign, East Bengal is brimming with confidence. The appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat has breathed new life into the squad, marking a turning point for the team. With a renewed strategy and positive momentum, East Bengal aims for a historic ISL derby win against their arch-rivals.

Mariners' Struggles and Strong Squad

On the flip side, Mohun Bagan entered the season with a star-studded roster but faced setbacks due to injuries and complications. Despite their struggles, the Mariners boast one of the strongest squads in the league. With the return of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, MBSG seeks redemption in the Kolkata Derby and aims to finish the season on a high note.

Derby History and Statistics

With a legacy dating back to August 8, 1921, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have contested 392 matches, creating one of football's fiercest rivalries. East Bengal holds 139 victories, while Mohun Bagan boasts 128 derby wins.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

