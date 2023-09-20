MotoGP Bharat, Grand Prix Of India: Dates, Schedule, Broadcast Details, Teams; All You Need To Know

MotoGP Bharat will take place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida from September 22-24. This is the 13th race of the season and the first time that the highest class of motorcycle racing is taking place in India. About 1,50,000 fans are expected to watch proceedings at the fast-flowing track that includes 13 challenging turns (eight right and five left). This year, Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM became the fastest Grand Prix rider ever, clocking 366.1 km/hr at the Italian GP, however, the record is expected to be breached at 370 km/hr, thanks to the long back straight at BIC, measuring 1.06 km.

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia stands at the top of the riders standings after 12 races with 283 points. Bagnaia produced a stellar performance in the second half of 2022 and clinched the crown at the season finale. Sporting the #1 for the 2023 season, Bagnaia has been the rider to beat and will be seen in action at the Bharat GP. Spain’s Jorge Martin Almoguera of Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati) stands in second place with 247 points. Nicknamed the ‘Martinator’, Martin bounced back after a winless season last year to become a title contender again and will have his sights set on the trophy come Sunday.

Sunday’s race will witness a fierce battle of world-class motorcycles and champion riders as they vie to etch a piece of history by becoming the first ever winner of MotoGP Bharat.

Under our Honorable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji's guidance we are committed to make this event a big success story and showcase world The Brand Story of UP. #YogiForMotoGP #YogiGP https://t.co/MHiduGrfHv— MotoGP Bharat (@MotoGPBharat) June 22, 2023

Here is your detailed guide about everything that you need to know about the historic IndianOil Grand Prix of India:

Dates: September 22-24, 2023.

Location: Buddh International Circuit (BIC)., Greater Noida.

Broadcast Details: Sports 18 and Jio Cinema (OTT) in India.

Schedule (TIMES ARE TENTATIVE)

September 22, Friday

Practice 1: 4:00 Pm to 5:10 Pm IST

September 23, Saturday

Practice 2: 10:40 Am to 11:10 Am IST

Qualifying 1: 11:20 Am to 11:35 Am IST

Qualifying 2: 11:45 Am to 12:00 Pm IST

Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

September 24, Sunday

Warm-up: 11:10 am to 11:20 am IST

Race: 3:30 pm IST

Teams

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).

Ducati Lenovo: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).

Aprilia Racing:Aleix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain)

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain).

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa).

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Álex Márquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): . Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM): Pol Espargaro (Spain) and Augusto Fernández Guerra (Spain).

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu and Takaaki Nakagami (Japan).