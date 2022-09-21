MotoGP to finally make India debut in 2023, Grand Prix of Bharat to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Great Noida

Years after Formula One exit India unceremoniously after successfully hosting the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida for a few year, another premier motoracing event will be making its Indian debut next year. The MotoGP carnival – world’s premier two-wheeler racing championships is set to organise the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’ at the BIC from 2023 onwards.

Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) along with commercial partners Dorna Sports announced the development at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 21). An MoU has been signed between FIM, Dorna Sports and Noida-based promoters Fairstreet Sports to organise the Grand Prix of Bharat for a period of 7 years.

Grand Prix of Bharat will witness top manufacturers like Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia participate in the race. The event will have Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS) and they will work closely with the organizers to ensure the success of the tournament.

The Indian MotoGP or the "Grand Prix of Bharat" is being organised by Noida-based Fairstreet Sports and its official confirmation will be made by top Dorna.#MotoGPBharat @MotoGPBharat @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/STzEuGrtlv — Aamir Khan (@JoinTheShahid) September 21, 2022

Speaking to news agency PTI, Fairstreet Sports COO Pushkar Nath said they have done their homework for the organisation of the high-profile race. The promoters claim that they have taken into consideration what went wrong with Formula One nine years ago.

“India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. Everyone has a connect with bikes. It has aspirational value. MotoGP is one of the most watched sporting events,” Nath told PTI. “We have taken all the precautionary steps for the India round. We ave taken all the steps to ensure we can race in India for a long period. We are looking at a winter round for India next year.”

Akbar Ebrahim, president of Indian motorsports federation FMSCI, welcomed the development. “I had mentioned in our AGM recently that talks were on between both the parties and we have been kept in the loop. I have also had a meeting with the race promoters. They know what they are doing and what is needed to pull off an event of this scale.” said Ebrahim.