Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022: Murali Sreeshankar, who became the first Indian to win a long jump medal at the Commonwealth Games in 44 years, will be in action at the Wanda Diamond League in Monaco on Wednesday. The 23-year-old from Palakkad missed the gold by a whisker to settle for silver after his best jump of 8.08 metre was disqualified at Birmingham.

However, Sreeshankar, whose Personal Best is 8.36m, would like to make amends at the premier athletics meet. Sreeshankar will face Greece’s world no. 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou whose PB of 8.60m is better than anybody else in the field and his season’s Best of 8.36m matched only by Sreeshankar. world No 2 Thobias Montler is the other contender whose PB and SB of 8.27m.

Tentoglou is the Tokyo 2022 gold medallist in the long jump event and also won the silver in the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene last month. Also in the field is Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle, the 2019 World Championships gold medallist, who had a PB of 8.69m.

The Indian athletics contingent had officially challenged the decision of the long jump judges to foul Murali Sreeshankar’s fourth attempt which he thought would have given him a gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Silver medallist Sreeshankar had said he initially thought he had a big valid jump in his fourth attempt but it was adjudged a foul under the new laser-based technology used in the Games. “The Athletics Federation of India had challenged the decision (regarding the fourth jump). Sreeshakar’s father and a top AFI official went to see the video referee and other officials were there," a source privy to the development told news agency PTI. “But they (AFI officials) were fully satisfied that the jump was a foul," he added.

When is Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 taking place?

Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 will be held on Wednesday (August 10).

What time will Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 take place?

Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 will take place from 1130pm IST.

Where will Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 take place?

Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 will take place at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco.

Where can I watch Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 LIVE on TV in India?

Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 will be available live on Sports18 1 SD and HD in India.

How can I livestream Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 in India?

Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump final at Wanda Diamond League Monaco 2022 will be available on livestream on Voot Select website and app.