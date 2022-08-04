NewsOther Sports
MURALI SREESHANKAR FINAL LIVE TIME

Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final: When and where to watch CWG 2022 match live in India?

Here is everything you need to know about Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final match: LIVE stream, match detail and where to watch on TV and online

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final: When and where to watch CWG 2022 match live in India?

India will eye more medals in Track and Field event late on Thursday night as long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will be lining up for the finals, hoping to add to the bronze medal that Tejaswin Shankar won in the high jump on Wednesday. Sreeshankar, who has a personal best of 8.36m, topped Group A in the qualifying round, with a leap of 8.05 while Muhammed Anees was eight with an effort of 7.88m.

In his group A qualification round, Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 m in his first attempt. This was all the Indian needed to reach the final. He was at the top of the leaderboard from the get-go and nobody could outdo him. At the second position was Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with best jump of 7.90 m. Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa was in the third position with the best jump of 7.87 m. The top eight athletes from the group qualified for the finals.

When and what time will the Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final start?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will be played on August 5 (Wednesday late night) at 12:12 AM IST.

Where will Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final take place?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will take place in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final in India?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in the Men's Long Jump Final in India?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.

Murali Sreeshankar final live timeMurali Sreeshankar final timeMuhammed Anees Yahiya final timeMens long jump final live streamMurali SreeshankarMuhammed Anees YahiyaMens Long JumpLong Jump FinalCWG 2022Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022

