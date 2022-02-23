हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boxing

Nandini secures India's first medal at 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Nandini will face former world champion Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the semi-finals.

Nandini secures India&#039;s first medal at 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament
Source: Twitter

Nandini (+81kg) assured India of its first medal at the ongoing 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria by advancing to the semifinals with a dominating win over Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova in the last-eight stage.

Nandini was in complete command of the proceedings when the referee stopped the contest in the third round. She will square off against another Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva in the semifinals. Kungeibayeva is a former world champion.

Advancing to the quarterfinal stage were youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Parveen (63kg). Choudhary prevailed 3-0 against Germany's Melissa Gemini, while Parveen out-punched Kazakhstan's Aida Abikeyeva 5-0.

However, there was disappointment elsewhere for India as Meena Rani (60kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Saweety (75kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of the competition. Rani was beaten 2-3 by Russia's Nune Asatrian.

Anjali was also bested by a Russian in Saadat Dalgatova as she went down 0-5. The more experienced Saweety lost 0-5 to Davina Michel of France. Sachin, on the other hand, was defeated 1-4 by Germany's Silvio Schierle. The tournament features over 450 boxers from 36 countries, including traditional powerhouses such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, was sent to participate in the tournament. India won two medals in the last edition with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BoxingNandiniStrandja Memorial Boxing tournamentIndia BoxingWomen's boxing
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi congratulates GM R Praggnanandhaa on winning against chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Must Watch

PT19M48S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Will it be a battle of Putin vs Biden?