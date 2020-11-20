हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NADA

National hammer throw champion Anita convicted in doping case; NADA collects MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's sample

India's National champion and gold medalist at Federation Cup senior athletics championship in hammer thrower Anita has faces provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

National hammer throw champion Anita convicted in doping case; NADA collects MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli&#039;s sample

NEW DELHI: India's National champion and gold medalist at Federation Cup senior athletics championship in hammer thrower Anita has faces provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Anita has tested positive for increased testosterone level, as per a report published in The Times of India. The Delhi-based athlete's suspension period has kicked off from October 22.

Notably, her sample was collected while in-competition during the 23rd Federation Cup meet in NIS Patiala in March 2019 teh result of which has been announced now - 19 months later. 

Since Anita's testosterone indicators were crossing the prescribed threshold limit, NADA thought it to be prudent to get her sample tested scientifically, in a more advanced way for the IRMS. 

Anita's urine sample was collected by the NADA DCOs, the result of which arrived last month from the laboratory at Qatar's Doha. According to sources, the athlete's sample was tested for the Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) procedure which caused the delay in the release of the report.

NADA has resumed its sample collection drive after eight months and recently tested leading wrestlers like Narsingh Yadav, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Dhanda, among others.

Also, samples of as many as 48 cricketers were collected by NADA at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were among those whose samples were collected.

The samples have been sent for testing to a lab in Germany's Cologne. 

Tags:
NADADhoniKohli
Next
Story

That incident made me stronger: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on MC Mary Kom controversy
  • 90,04,365Confirmed
  • 1,32,162Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT36S

Ahmedabad : Fine of Rs 1000 on not wearing mask