National hammer throw champion Anita convicted in doping case; NADA collects MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's sample

NEW DELHI: India's National champion and gold medalist at Federation Cup senior athletics championship in hammer thrower Anita has faces provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Anita has tested positive for increased testosterone level, as per a report published in The Times of India. The Delhi-based athlete's suspension period has kicked off from October 22.

Notably, her sample was collected while in-competition during the 23rd Federation Cup meet in NIS Patiala in March 2019 teh result of which has been announced now - 19 months later.

Since Anita's testosterone indicators were crossing the prescribed threshold limit, NADA thought it to be prudent to get her sample tested scientifically, in a more advanced way for the IRMS.

Anita's urine sample was collected by the NADA DCOs, the result of which arrived last month from the laboratory at Qatar's Doha. According to sources, the athlete's sample was tested for the Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) procedure which caused the delay in the release of the report.

NADA has resumed its sample collection drive after eight months and recently tested leading wrestlers like Narsingh Yadav, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Pooja Dhanda, among others.

Also, samples of as many as 48 cricketers were collected by NADA at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were among those whose samples were collected.

The samples have been sent for testing to a lab in Germany's Cologne.