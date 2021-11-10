National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya shuts fake reports of her being shot dead; Sakshi Malik says ‘she’s alive’

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has refuted the claims of her being shot dead after some reports claimed that she and her brother were shot dead in Haryana on Wednesday (November 10) evening.

However, soon after the reports surfaced, Nisha released a video on Instagram saying, "Main bilkul theek hu. Main senior national khelne Gonda aai hui hu." (I am perfectly fine. Have come to Gonda to play nationals).

Also, to clear the confusion, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik tweeted a picture of her with Nisha saying 'She is alive.'

Notably, Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade on Friday (November 5).

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha and other women wrestlers for their exceptional performance in the U-23 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.