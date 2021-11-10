हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nisha Dahiya

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya shuts fake reports of her being shot dead; Sakshi Malik says ‘she’s alive’

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has refuted the claims of her being shot dead after some reports claimed that she and her brother were shot dead in Haryana on Wednesday (November 10) evening.

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya shuts fake reports of her being shot dead; Sakshi Malik says ‘she’s alive’
National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya (Source: Twitter)

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has refuted the claims of her being shot dead after some reports claimed that she and her brother were shot dead in Haryana on Wednesday (November 10) evening.

However, soon after the reports surfaced, Nisha released a video on Instagram saying, "Main bilkul theek hu. Main senior national khelne Gonda aai hui hu." (I am perfectly fine. Have come to Gonda to play nationals).

Also, to clear the confusion, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik tweeted a picture of her with Nisha saying 'She is alive.'

Notably, Dahiya had won the bronze medal in the 72kg weight class at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade on Friday (November 5).

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha and other women wrestlers for their exceptional performance in the U-23 Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nisha DahiyaWrestlerWFI
Next
Story

Geeta and Sangeeta Phogat the 'Dangal' sisters return to action at National Championship

Must Watch

PT53S

Uncontrollable Audi hit people in Jodhpur, Rajasthan