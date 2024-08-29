In the heart of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the air was thick with emotion and pride as Olympian Ashok Kumar, the son of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, unveiled a statue of his father on the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day. This day, celebrated annually on August 29th to honor the birth anniversary of the man affectionately known as "The Wizard," has once again reminded the nation of the extraordinary legacy that Major Dhyan Chand left behind.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Olympian Ashok Kumar unveiled his father, Major Dhyan Chand's statue on the occassion of his birth anniversary and National Sports Day on August 29, in the Marshall Complex of the State Electricity Board headquarters. (28.08) pic.twitter.com/6hzXLGvtRj August 29, 2024

A Tribute to the Hockey Legend

Major Dhyan Chand, whose name is synonymous with Indian hockey, represented the country from 1925 to 1949. His career was nothing short of phenomenal, with over 1500 goals scored in 185 matches. He led India to three Olympic Gold Medal victories in 1928, 1932, and 1936, cementing his place in the annals of sports history. The unveiling of his statue by his son, Ashok Kumar, was a moment that resonated deeply not just with hockey enthusiasts but with every Indian who holds the values of sportsmanship and national pride close to their heart.

Speaking at the event, an emotional Ashok Kumar expressed how his father's qualities and efficiency had influenced the country and its self-respect. He said, "He started a new culture of hockey in India... He set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen, and father... It is a moment of pride for me." His words reflected the immense respect and admiration that Dhyan Chand continues to command, decades after he last donned the Indian jersey.

The Significance of National Sports Day

National Sports Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a reminder of the power of sports to unite a nation, to inspire, and to drive change. Every year, this day serves as a tribute to the countless athletes who have brought laurels to India on the global stage. But it is also a call to action—a call for every Indian to embrace physical fitness, to take part in sports, and to understand the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

This year's National Sports Day was marked by a nationwide appeal from Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fit India, Mandaviya urged citizens to participate in outdoor sports for at least one hour. His words, "Play any sport, stay fit!" echoed the sentiments of a nation that understands the critical role sports play in maintaining not just physical health, but mental and emotional well-being as well.

"Khelega India, Khilega India"

The theme of this year’s celebration, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s rallying cry, "Khelega India, Khilega India" (When India plays, India blossoms), underscored the government's commitment to promoting a sports culture across the country. The Fit India Movement, which has gained significant momentum in recent years, was front and center of the celebrations, with Mandaviya stressing that it is every Indian’s responsibility to maintain their health and stay active.

Mandaviya’s appeal was not just about sports; it was about fostering a culture of fitness that transcends age, gender, and social status. By engaging in sports with family and friends, he urged, we take a collective step towards building a fit and active India—a vision that Major Dhyan Chand, with his unparalleled dedication and love for the game, would have undoubtedly supported.